Used 2000 Mazda MPV Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|V6
|Combined MPG
|18
|18
|18
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|16/21 mpg
|16/21 mpg
|16/21 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|296.0/388.5 mi.
|296.0/388.5 mi.
|296.0/388.5 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|18.5 gal.
|18.5 gal.
|18.5 gal.
|Combined MPG
|18
|18
|18
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|165 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
|165 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
|165 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Base engine size
|2.5 l
|2.5 l
|2.5 l
|Horsepower
|170 hp @ 6250 rpm
|170 hp @ 6250 rpm
|170 hp @ 6250 rpm
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|V6
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Standard
|Not available
|Optional
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|41.0 in.
|41.0 in.
|41.0 in.
|Front leg room
|40.8 in.
|40.8 in.
|40.8 in.
|Front shoulder room
|59.8 in.
|59.8 in.
|59.8 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|39.3 in.
|39.3 in.
|39.3 in.
|Rear hip Room
|46.9 in.
|46.9 in.
|46.9 in.
|Rear leg room
|37.0 in.
|37.0 in.
|37.0 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|60.8 in.
|60.8 in.
|60.8 in.
|Measurements
|Height
|68.7 in.
|68.7 in.
|68.7 in.
|Wheel base
|111.8 in.
|111.8 in.
|111.8 in.
|Length
|187.0 in.
|187.0 in.
|187.0 in.
|Width
|72.1 in.
|72.1 in.
|72.1 in.
|Curb weight
|3657 lbs.
|3657 lbs.
|3657 lbs.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
