Used 2001 Mazda Millenia Sedan Consumer Reviews

Projected Reliability mestratus , 05/24/2013 10 of 10 people found this review helpful Purchased this car from the showroom - Brand new it looked inviting, but as it turned out, everything that could go wrong...went wrong - I had to have constant expensive repairs - Right after the warranty ran out, I purchased another warranty costing 2,000.00 for another 5 years, but the auto adjustable steering column jammed and none of it was covered - Costs over 600.00 to repair - The engine (problem) light has spent more time being on, than off - Just about everything that you can replace on an engine, had to be replaced - The catalytic converter has to be replaced at a cost of over 2,000.00 again ! - And all this well before the car has 60,000 miles on it - Projected reliability ??? Report Abuse

Great Car lilred100 , 05/18/2012 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I bought this car used with 120k, drove 2 years and 20k miles before car was totaled by insurance company. Did well in the accident, no injuries despite driver's side impact. Fun to drive, sporty, sharp rims, great stereo. Minor, inexpensive repairs: thermostat, motor mounts and a fuse. A/C compressor was starting to go out. Visor mirror and one vent cover came unglued otherwise interior looked almost new. Took on lots of highway trips for work and did great at high speeds, comfortable on long drives. Adjustable seats and steering wheel give a good custom fit for the driver. My mechanic said it was a great car, I would buy another mazda in a heartbeat. Got about 18/24 mpg. Report Abuse

Mazda could do better Steve K , 07/26/2002 5 of 5 people found this review helpful After owning a Lexus for the last 5 years, I decided to try something different to lower car payments. I've had the Millinea for a couple of weeks now and have come to some conclusions. The styling of the car is nice outside and in. I like the dashboard, it's layed out nice. The ride is quiet and smooth. The engine seems to hesitate when you first step on the gas, which I find annoying. The latch covers in the back for the child safety seats keep popping open. If I could do it all over again, I would opt for an Acura or back to another Lexus. Report Abuse

Beware of Tranny coreyandj , 04/07/2006 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I had this car about 1 year before tranny went out, and had it replaced. Mazda did help out though so I give them props. They paid for the tranny, and I paid for the labor. It was only 1,000 miles over warranty at the time. This car's interior and exterior is awesome, best bang for the buck. It really is a dog of the line, but 3rd gear and up performs ok. The rubber around the lights peels off. The paint has a defect in the side mirrors which causes them to chip off really bad. You can usually take them to Mazda and have it replaced for free. Oh, and the gas mileage of this car is horrid; check the forums. Everyone is complaining that their cars are getting nowhere near MPG that Mazda states. Report Abuse