Used 1997 Mazda Millenia Consumer Reviews

A fine car but ... Tl , 05/08/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful My 5 year old Millenia still drives like a luxury car. I bought it for its reliability and gorgeous exterior. The leather grade is rather cheap. The interior is tight and front seats are not comfortable for tall adults. The workmanship and fitting are flimsy. My moon roof stops working (not fuse- related). If you live in the DC/Virginia area, I would not recommend buying your car from Brown's Mazda. They drop you like a ball once your car leaves their lot. The acceleration on this car sucks. I would get the S version if you love the shape and the supple ride. My next car would likely be a Lexus, Volvo, Mercedes, or a BMW - definitely not sold by Brown's car dealers.

Great Car! Robert D , 10/31/2003 0 of 1 people found this review helpful The Mazda Millenia S is the poor man's 5 Series BMW. I bought mine used with 34k on it--someone else ate the depreciation..I got great value. The handling is agile, a real driver's car, yet ride quality is high. The engine is responsive, smooth, quick. Mechanically solid, and loaded with features, including traction control, ABS. The engineers and builders paid attention to detail. I find the car comfortable, even on long trips; maintenance has been minimal.

nice looking but quality lacks a bit rfp , 12/19/2007 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I have had my Mazda for 9 years. I replaced the transmission at 100,000. I have had a number of other parts replaced. The engine has been pretty good. But the parts are very high and mostly have to be ordered. The resale value is is kinda low. The car really looks good but in terms of durability, it leaves a lot to be desired. Mazda really needs to step it up a bit.

Love my Mazda SGordon , 07/31/2009 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I purchased my Mazda as a second owner. It had 30,000 miles on it. It was a lease turn in. I didn't have any problems at all with my car until the timing belt went out. That was after about 125,000 miles, got that replaced and have been going ever since! That is the only major issue I ever had. I now have 209,000 miles on it and it's still going strong.