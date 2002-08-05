Used 1997 Mazda Millenia for Sale Near Me
1 listings
- 183,693 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$2,999
Consumer Reviews for the Mazda Millenia
Tl,05/08/2002
My 5 year old Millenia still drives like a luxury car. I bought it for its reliability and gorgeous exterior. The leather grade is rather cheap. The interior is tight and front seats are not comfortable for tall adults. The workmanship and fitting are flimsy. My moon roof stops working (not fuse- related). If you live in the DC/Virginia area, I would not recommend buying your car from Brown's Mazda. They drop you like a ball once your car leaves their lot. The acceleration on this car sucks. I would get the S version if you love the shape and the supple ride. My next car would likely be a Lexus, Volvo, Mercedes, or a BMW - definitely not sold by Brown's car dealers.
