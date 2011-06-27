Used 2008 Mazda CX-9 Touring Features & Specs
|Overview
See CX-9 Inventory
Starting MSRP
$32,915
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|17
|Total Seating
|7
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$32,915
|Center and rear limited slip differential
|yes
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|mechanical center differential
|yes
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$32,915
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|15/21 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|301.5/422.1 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|20.1 gal.
|Combined MPG
|17
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$32,915
|Torque
|270 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.7 l
|Horsepower
|273 hp @ 6250 rpm
|Turning circle
|37.4 ft.
|Valves
|24
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$32,915
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|front, rear and third row head airbags
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$32,915
|element antenna
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|auxiliary audio input
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$32,915
|leather trim on center console
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|front, rear and 3rd row cupholders
|yes
|cargo area light
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|12V cargo area power outlet(s)
|yes
|Three zone climate control
|yes
|front reading lights
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|leather trim on shift knob
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$32,915
|Power mirrors
|yes
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$32,915
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,915
|bucket front seats
|yes
|heated passenger seat
|yes
|Front leg room
|40.9 in.
|leather
|yes
|Front head room
|39.6 in.
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|heated driver seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|59.4 in.
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|4 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|Front hip room
|56.5 in.
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,915
|Rear head room
|39.0 in.
|Rear hip Room
|56.0 in.
|Rear leg room
|39.8 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|58.7 in.
|manual folding split-bench third row seats
|yes
|folding with storage center armrest
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts with fan control
|yes
|reclining rear seats
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$32,915
|Front track
|65.1 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|100.7 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|4528 lbs.
|Gross weight
|6049 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|17.2 cu.ft.
|Drag Coefficient
|.36 cd.
|Angle of approach
|17.0 degrees
|Maximum payload
|1521 lbs.
|Angle of departure
|21.1 degrees
|Length
|199.6 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|3500 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|8.1 in.
|Height
|68.0 in.
|Wheel base
|113.2 in.
|Width
|76.2 in.
|Rear track
|64.7 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$32,915
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$32,915
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|P245/60R18 104H tires
|yes
|18 x 7.5 in. wheels
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
Sponsored cars related to the CX-9
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$32,915
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|multi-link rear suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|MacPherson strut front suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$32,915
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Related Used 2008 Mazda CX-9 Touring info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2011
- Used Nissan Murano 2017
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2018
- Used Lexus LS 500 2018
- Used Ford Explorer 2016
- Used BMW 5 Series 2008
- Used Honda CR-V 2010
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2017
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2012
- Used Kia Sportage 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi Q7
- 2019 Bentley Bentayga
- 2019 BMW 2 Series
- 2019 INFINITI QX30
- 2019 Sonata Plug-in Hybrid
- MINI Convertible 2019
- Audi A4 allroad 2019
- 2019 BMW X2
- 2019 GLC-Class
- 2019 GX 460
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Honda Civic
- 2019 Passport
- 2019 CR-V
- 2019 Honda HR-V
- 2019 Honda Clarity
- Honda Fit 2019
- 2019 Odyssey
- 2019 Honda Insight
- Honda Clarity 2019
- 2020 Honda Civic