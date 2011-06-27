Used 2012 Mazda CX-7 SUV Consumer Reviews
Why did they discontinue the model?
I came to the CX-7 as an alternate to a Honda or Toyota SUV. The Mazda's are easier to find used and better priced. High points are the comfort, driveability, and value. Low points, it seems the people in the back seat are always hot and the people in the front seat are freezed out. The plastic used for the interior seems a little soft and has scratched kind of easily. But that's pretty minor stuff. I also would have liked something on the rear bumper instead of just the paint finish to guard against dings of loading stuff in and out of the back. Overall, I'm very happy with it and would definitely buy another one.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
It is not BMW but it is fun to have
First of all its by far one of the best good looking crossover SUV out there inside and outside. no other SUV has the sportiness front bumper and fernders as this model. the dash borad is ergonometry and very legant with the double decker and large speakers place on strategely all over the vehicle. It drives very smoothly and yes it does not have a lot power but it has enough to pass many cars and to take quick evasive action if need to. Of course it does not perform like a BMW or other type of high performace more powerful vehicles but it cost way a lot less than those. It is an excellet car for the money I paid and definately for the savings on the cost of maitenance.
Second and last Mazda purchase ever.
I purchased the CX-7 in early 2012 new. My first Mazda vehicle was a Mazda 3 Grand touring purchased new in 2008. My 3 had the exact same issues I am having with my CX-7 now. The Computer resets itself and often. Mazda can never identify the problem. Car kills batteries. They have no idea why? Headlight issues, Low beams burn out often. I buy new bulbs every two months on average in pairs because they go out within a week of each other. Short in both headlights as well. Mazda doesn't care. A/C issues; drains often got clogged leaking water causing puddles all the way to the rear seat. Failing A/C compressor mult. times. Sometimes works sometimes doesn't. Way too many problems.
Zoom-clunk-Zoom
I love the car. Hate the reliability. Every year when it turns spring, my A/C has a relay go bad causing A/C to fail. Not to mention the A/C is at best weak. The A/C drain gets clogged multiple times during the year leaking a small pond into my floor board. A few dash lights were fixed under warranty and now out again, out of warranty. Red on the clear tail lights is going white for some reason. Car makes a giant clunk when it is started when the fan engages, Mazda says its normal. Glitchy at best blue-tooth and audio streaming. The car always gets compliments, I just wish it was as reliable as it looks. I have black with chrome door handles and trim. I thought Mazda was reliable WAS WRONG.
Big Mistake
Wish we never bought this vehicle. Very disappointed in the "tinnyness" of the car. Light, noisy (especially in the rain) and uncomfortable to drive for someone over 6'. Very poor visibility with bulky headrests and smaller windows. Dash trim fit poor. Poor acceleration with any weight on board. My recommendation is to drive it for a day (wish we did) before purchase. I indicated good reliability, but too early to tell (2500mi). After driving VW for 20 yrs, thought we try something different. Oops.
Sponsored cars related to the CX-7
Related Used 2012 Mazda CX-7 SUV info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner