Used 2012 Mazda CX-7 SUV Consumer Reviews

Why did they discontinue the model? Paul Presson , 11/11/2015 i Sport 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 5A) 12 of 12 people found this review helpful I came to the CX-7 as an alternate to a Honda or Toyota SUV. The Mazda's are easier to find used and better priced. High points are the comfort, driveability, and value. Low points, it seems the people in the back seat are always hot and the people in the front seat are freezed out. The plastic used for the interior seems a little soft and has scratched kind of easily. But that's pretty minor stuff. I also would have liked something on the rear bumper instead of just the paint finish to guard against dings of loading stuff in and out of the back. Overall, I'm very happy with it and would definitely buy another one. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

It is not BMW but it is fun to have tatoscars , 03/18/2013 15 of 16 people found this review helpful First of all its by far one of the best good looking crossover SUV out there inside and outside. no other SUV has the sportiness front bumper and fernders as this model. the dash borad is ergonometry and very legant with the double decker and large speakers place on strategely all over the vehicle. It drives very smoothly and yes it does not have a lot power but it has enough to pass many cars and to take quick evasive action if need to. Of course it does not perform like a BMW or other type of high performace more powerful vehicles but it cost way a lot less than those. It is an excellet car for the money I paid and definately for the savings on the cost of maitenance.

Second and last Mazda purchase ever. autobsessed , 04/27/2015 i Sport 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 5A) 9 of 10 people found this review helpful I purchased the CX-7 in early 2012 new. My first Mazda vehicle was a Mazda 3 Grand touring purchased new in 2008. My 3 had the exact same issues I am having with my CX-7 now. The Computer resets itself and often. Mazda can never identify the problem. Car kills batteries. They have no idea why? Headlight issues, Low beams burn out often. I buy new bulbs every two months on average in pairs because they go out within a week of each other. Short in both headlights as well. Mazda doesn't care. A/C issues; drains often got clogged leaking water causing puddles all the way to the rear seat. Failing A/C compressor mult. times. Sometimes works sometimes doesn't. Way too many problems.

Zoom-clunk-Zoom l0vedriving , 06/23/2015 i Sport 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 5A) 8 of 9 people found this review helpful I love the car. Hate the reliability. Every year when it turns spring, my A/C has a relay go bad causing A/C to fail. Not to mention the A/C is at best weak. The A/C drain gets clogged multiple times during the year leaking a small pond into my floor board. A few dash lights were fixed under warranty and now out again, out of warranty. Red on the clear tail lights is going white for some reason. Car makes a giant clunk when it is started when the fan engages, Mazda says its normal. Glitchy at best blue-tooth and audio streaming. The car always gets compliments, I just wish it was as reliable as it looks. I have black with chrome door handles and trim. I thought Mazda was reliable WAS WRONG.