Used 2011 Mazda CX-7 SUV Consumer Reviews

Another great Mazda coaster , 02/26/2011 28 of 28 people found this review helpful After driving my Mazda5 for five years without one problem it was time to trade. I looked at other brands of smaller SUVs and Minivans but in the long run the reliability of my 5 and my great dealer service persuaded me to stay with Mazda. I have had the CX-7 since Aug. 2010 and so far there has not been even a trace of a problem. The CX-7 has undergone improvements in ride, quiet cabin and interior appointments and they are all appreciated. The seats are very comfortable and the dashboard it really smart looking. On my most recent highway trip I averaged 30.5 miles per gallon. In normal city driving I average 22 mph. I love the car. Report Abuse

non-turbo CX-7 is the way to go 2008stype , 04/05/2011 38 of 39 people found this review helpful I had to wait until April 2011 to get a CX-7i touring. I had rented a CX-7 tubo in Colorado several years ago and liked it but not the $20/day for gas. The CX-7i touring is so far very nice. I have taken it on several trips already (1200 miles and several 300 miles). Rides great and handles like a good sedan. Very short turning circle which is handy. I am getting 20-22 mpg in town. I am a bit dissappointed in the highway mileage as it is on the order of 26. Only have 2500 miles on it so maybe it will improve. I think the non-turbo motor had adquate pep for frwy crusing (70-75). Tested a CRV, RAV4 and several other alternatives (Escape for example). The CX-7 is a better car- my view Report Abuse

Love my first Mazda divs444 , 12/22/2010 10 of 10 people found this review helpful I've only had this car the last two days and it's really been fun to drive. This is my first crossover and was a smooth transition from my 08 honda civic coupe. It drives and rides like a car! The spacious seats, cargo room, bluetooth feature are my favorite. Report Abuse

Like the Mazda... simply_m , 01/06/2012 8 of 9 people found this review helpful Wife wanted a new ride and liked the styling of the cx7. Felt like the price was good for the amount of car we were getting. Liked the fact that it is totally built in Japan ( the Japanese are known to take pride in their workmanship). Read customer reviews and was scared by all the turbo engine problems,so stayed away from it. The standard engine is not bad and avg 24 mpg with mixed city/country road driving. Drives solid but slightly bumpy. After 15,000 miles my main complaint is the transmission. I just don't like the way it hesitates to downshift after slowing down. I haven't had any problems so far. Only regret is small interior with two kids. Price to pay though for decent fuel economy Report Abuse