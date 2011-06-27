Used 2008 Mazda CX-7 SUV Consumer Reviews
Fun to drive, not fun to maintain
The 2008 CX7 is a fun car to drive, but over the years has been less than fun to maintain. Less than 3 months after purchasing it brand new, the exhaust tips began rusting. That was the first bad sign. Since then in just over 2 years, I've had a door replaced after rusting, trailer hitch has rusted, tires lasted a whole 18,000 miles, I need new brakes and rotors already, and the EGR valve has gone bad and needs replacement ($900 repair). After all of this, last week I decided to trade in the vehicle rather than deal with 3 more years of problems on the loan. I'm picking up my 2011 GMC Terrain tomorrow.
Turbo gone!!!!
I bought my 2008 CX7 with almost 5k miles. I really enjoyed driving it....until the timing chain had to be replaced at at 40000 miles, which I thought was a little soon but it was covered. About a year ago, I had to have the engine mount replaced, some bearings were worn and there was an oil leak. That was not covered over $1000 worth of repairs. The CEL came on over the weekend. Took it to the dealer ,turbo engine done....timing chain again, The car needs almost 9000 dollars worth of repairs..are you kidding me!!! The service rep told me that I did good for having 95k miles on the car without anyhing major happening before now. Going to get rid of this car!!!
Surprise, Surprise!!!
Bought 2008 CX-7 in '08 with no miles. Had no issues until June 2014 after driving the car 2.5 miles and the car started to overheat. I parked the car and took it to the dealer the next day. Diagnosis, the engine needed to relaced. Never had a check engine light warning or any other indicator for that matter. It is now October 2015, a refurbished engine and new turbo later, the car still does't work. The car has been operational maybe 4 months in this timeframe. A car salesman who was a friend told me to trade it in after paying on it for 3 years back in '11 because he said these engines were bad. I wish I had listened. Mazda should be ashamed of themselves. This model's engine was a lemon.
Engine Failure CX7 @ 70K miles
We bought a Certified CX7 2008. A year and a half later the car is completely giving out. We take MAJOR care of all our cars with Synthetic Oil, so when they told us it was due to "Sludge" it was definitely a slap in the face. The engine needs to be replaced at only 70k miles. We talked to a mechanic and he told us that the turbo overhearts the engine turning everything into sludge and even melting it. Although we have a platinum coverage, the insurance is doing everything they can to blame it on us. I've been looking at reviews and it seems ALOT of you are having or had the same issues! It's horrible to keep paying for a car whose engine dies of its own malfunction. Its time Mazda owns up!
Mazda Builds CRAP!!!!!! Buyer Beware
Mazda's design engineers have the heads in a very dark hole. The turbo charger they put in the vehicle does not lubricate itself and fails quickly. At 70K the timing belt has stretched and failed causing a complete rebuild of the engine (BTW, Mazda won't cover any of that, wait until you get to deal with their warranty people). Mazda has design a vehicle that is very noisy inside, bad visibility from anywhere inside the car, terrible air-conditioning, the car rides like a stage coach, and worst of all Mazda does not back its warranties and hides from its responsibilities concerning its products....buyer beware
