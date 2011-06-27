2020 Mazda CX-5 SUV Consumer Reviews

Jack S , 02/01/2020 Signature 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)

The Signature model CX-5 has excellent turbo performance and acceleration, and intelligent cruise control that start and stop automatically at stoplights, with sign recognition even and 360 degree cameras to view all around the car for parking and passing. Apple play allows me to play my 2500 songs with no problems and it knows when to auto-connect when I enter the cabin. The sound system rocks. The driver's seat adjusts up, down, back, forward, with lumbar and multiple pre-sets. On the road, the car is quiet and corners great! I have nothing but praise for my CX-5 Signature so far! I got silver for the fact that my last silver car (a 2003 PT Turbo) had no parking lot damage after 15 years of parking lots! I couldn't be more pleased with the looks and performance so far. Gas mileage is not super while most of my driving is just around town but I plan a freeway trip from L.A. to San Francisco to see what kind of mileage it can have on the open road, while with Turbo power we can still run it on regular or use premium for even more horsepower in Sport mode. Handling is great! The steering wheel is adjustable and extendable. The interior of my car is refined with wood accents, USB access, and I am still learning all the bells and whistles, including keyless entry, with multiple driver seat adjustment settings. This 2020 Mazda CX-5 Signature is the best SUV I have ever owned. I do not work for Mazda, but am a retired telecom field manager who spent 40 years on the road across the US. This car is luxurious! It is a long term investment as my reward for saving so long for a new car. I bought my wife one, too! So far service has been great, too!