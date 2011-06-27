  1. Home
2020 Mazda CX-5 SUV Consumer Reviews

4.9
23 reviews
Mazda CX-5 Signature is worth every penny.

Jack S, 02/01/2020
Signature 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
69 of 71 people found this review helpful

The Signature model CX-5 has excellent turbo performance and acceleration, and intelligent cruise control that start and stop automatically at stoplights, with sign recognition even and 360 degree cameras to view all around the car for parking and passing. Apple play allows me to play my 2500 songs with no problems and it knows when to auto-connect when I enter the cabin. The sound system rocks. The driver's seat adjusts up, down, back, forward, with lumbar and multiple pre-sets. On the road, the car is quiet and corners great! I have nothing but praise for my CX-5 Signature so far! I got silver for the fact that my last silver car (a 2003 PT Turbo) had no parking lot damage after 15 years of parking lots! I couldn't be more pleased with the looks and performance so far. Gas mileage is not super while most of my driving is just around town but I plan a freeway trip from L.A. to San Francisco to see what kind of mileage it can have on the open road, while with Turbo power we can still run it on regular or use premium for even more horsepower in Sport mode. Handling is great! The steering wheel is adjustable and extendable. The interior of my car is refined with wood accents, USB access, and I am still learning all the bells and whistles, including keyless entry, with multiple driver seat adjustment settings. This 2020 Mazda CX-5 Signature is the best SUV I have ever owned. I do not work for Mazda, but am a retired telecom field manager who spent 40 years on the road across the US. This car is luxurious! It is a long term investment as my reward for saving so long for a new car. I bought my wife one, too! So far service has been great, too!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Fun to drive and excellent value

Peter B, 02/11/2020
Touring 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
33 of 34 people found this review helpful

Traded in a high mileage ‘15 Forester and couldn’t be happier with the CX5. I got the Touring with the option package which includes the sunroof, power lift gate and Bose. I immediately took it on a 1600 mile trip from DFW to ATL and back. Its a comfortable car for long trips with great road feel. I was always cruising at about 75 to 80 mph and it never felt sluggish or underpowered.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Worth every penny

Happy Mazda Owner , 01/05/2020
Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
48 of 51 people found this review helpful

Grand touring. Upgrade from cx5 sport and worth every penny. Looking forward to my commute every day. Terrific handling. Acceleration is sporty. Braking is smooth. Seating is comfortable. Plenty of room. Excellent safety features. The car almost drives itself. Put it on cruise control and it slows down - to a full stop with the cute holding brake on if necessary (like behind a car at the red light) and speeds up all by itself. Great temperature control, heated seats make such a difference. 2 programmed settings for drivers seat make sharing the car super easy. I’m so glad the USB ports are relocated to the console cup holder. Apple car play is a breeze. Can’t think of a single negative. My old 2016 Cx5 has a TSB technical service bulletin for sticky parking brake which is why we turned it in. Hope we won’t find the same problem for this one. I love it!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Sporty SUV

Ontario , 03/24/2020
Grand Touring Reserve 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
22 of 23 people found this review helpful

Excellent over all. It is a sports car with practically. Sharp brakes, execellent steering, great pickup, smooth transmission and nice ride. I would like Mazda to make it a bit larger and seat can use more thigh support. I also got a good discount. Still the best in this category. It was this or the 2020 escape sel with 2 litre turbo. Nothing else could match these 2 SUV. The escape driving dynamic are similar but the Mazda interia is better.

Impressive Performance, Styling, Handling, Comfort

Ray Reis, 02/28/2020
Signature 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
14 of 15 people found this review helpful

Excellent vehicle and my first SUV. Interior quality is on par with Audi's fit and finish. I chose the signature trim because the leather seating is both comfortable and gorgeous. The driving dynamics are fantastic and I find that the acceleration is phenomenal with premium 93 octane fuel.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Value
