Used 2015 Mazda CX-5 SUV Consumer Reviews

5,000 Miles in, all smiles hootie361 , 02/08/2015 Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) 27 of 27 people found this review helpful We purchased this CX-5 in December 2014 after my 7 years driving an X3. Of all the compact SUVs available in the $25-30K price range, we liked the CX-5 styling the best. Now 5,000 miles on the odometer and I really have no complaints. On highway trips through the PA mountains and over OH flatlands, I averaged 29mpg at 70mph. In mixed driving (local errands, groceries, etc.) I'm seeing about 25mpg. And all this with 87 octane on a high-compression engine. The in-dash multimedia system works great, pairing with multiple iPhone/iPods cleanly and transmitting bluetooth info as needed. The update to the TomTom nav system worked as described on the web guide. Very happy with this choice so far.

Except for the heating, A/C and defogger systems SuzIndy , 01/14/2016 Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) 23 of 23 people found this review helpful I wanted to wait till I owned this CX-5 touring long enough to experience all seasons to their worst. 8 month's ownership in central IN, former CR-V owner. I have to say that I love everything about this car except for the defogger/heat and air system. I must choose between having clear windows or a comfortable cabin. In the 11 years I owned the Honda CR-V, this was not the case. In the CX-5 you cannot turn on the internal air re-circulation if you have the defogger dial engaged. (I went to the dealership to make sure it wasn't user error.) I realize this is common with other makes, but I hate it. I experienced sudden visibility loss on a hot, muggy night when I first owned the car. I hate having to smell car exhaust inside my vehicle. On a 15 degree day my windows froze shut on my 35 min. drive because I (only person in the car) could not keep the interior warm enough to keep the window seal from freezing. I had to keep the defroster on or I couldn't see. And, this was after parking in a heated garage overnight. The car rides like a dream, is quiet, gets great mileage, is comfortable for large adults in the front and back. The sound system is great and I love the look of the car. This car is great for a desert dweller, not for anyone who must fight foggy windows in humid environments. This is a deal breaker for me. I will trade the car within 2 years, whereas I kept my Honda for 11. If it were not for Honda's road noise, I probably would have purchased another. I thought the CX-5 was my answer. One other tiny thing, the cargo area could use more than a 1 by 2 inch light for a $28K car. July 2016, still have the car, still hold the same opinion. Jan. 2018 update, I didn't trade the car because I would lose too much money. I am still driving the car. It's still a good car, but my feet freeze in the winter, even with the dial turned to floor blower and with the heat turned on high. July 2019, I am still driving the car. I am still the only car on the road with the windshield wipers running early on a summer morning because I can't get rid of the condensation, with the defogger, any way I set it. No other complaints. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Quite Pleased (Needs a few tweaks) Marc Edwards , 03/16/2015 Grand Touring 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) 44 of 46 people found this review helpful Bought in June 2014, 54k on it so far. Very fun to drive. Very reliable. Get as advertised mileage 25 city, approx. 32 hwy, and 27+ combined. The changes I think are needed are more comfortable front seats (more bolstering and more aggressive lumbar support), climate control vents for the back seats, better sound insulation for the cabin (too much wind noise), Garmin based navigation system over the TomTom system, a push button "sport mode" since around town I have to keep the transmission in manual shift mode all the time since the auto mode shifts up to higher gears too quickly thereby sapping any torque and acceleration from the engine. I believe they did incorporate this feature in the later year models. Having the window and door lock control buttons on the driver's door lighted is needed as you can't see them at night. Would like to see the steering wheel have more texture to it. have had to put aftermarket wrap on it since I find it to be too slippery. A set of speakers in the rear cabin section are sorely needed. Lastly I was very disappointed to find that, according to Mazda, they discontinued many of the accessories for the CX-5 model most notably color coded door edge protection strips. Performance Interior Comfort Reliability

750 miles and love it so far (Update at 36k) cx5er , 02/23/2015 Touring 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) 31 of 32 people found this review helpful I really love my CX-5. I tried the Toyota Rav4 (my #2), Ford Escape (my #3), and Honda CR-V (#4--hated it) before choosing this car. It was a clear winner. I appreciated how the middle trim level I purchased had features other makers only offered with higher trim levels (i.e. blind spot monitoring). As a college student without my own family, having the single control for the AC/heating works well for me. If you have children, you'd probably be more inclined to consider the Grand Touring model since it allows passengers to control their own temperature control. The car is fun to drive and easy to maneuver. Best deal for the money. Update at 36k Miles: I still really love this little car. My gas milage is nothing special but it's good (averaging a little over 27 mpg living in Dallas with lots of traffic and school zones mixed with random bouts on the highway). Back up camera is something I so appreciate having, and the blind spot monitoring has been great with living in the city. The only times the tire pressure light has come on were the two times I had nails in tires, so I was able to have them patched before a flat on both occasions. Bluetooth works like a charm, but the car does have a lot of road noise (which I noticed on test drive but has been more apparent to me lately), and a pet peeve of mine is that the inside paneling by the gas pedal sometimes will pop off if my shoe catches it when I get in or out of the car. I also wish that the window controls and locking button on the driver door were backlit--it's kind of ridiculous to not be able to see them at night. That being said, I still love this car and would recommend it to anyone! Performance Interior Comfort Reliability