Used 2015 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG27
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)25/32 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)370.0/473.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.8 gal.
Combined MPG27
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque185 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower184 hp @ 5700 rpm
Turning circle36.7 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
anti-theft alarm systemyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Grand Touring Technology Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Bose premium brand stereo systemyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
USB connectionyes
9 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Rear floor matsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
leather and chrome trim on shift knobyes
interior air filtrationyes
simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Compass and Homelinkyes
Door Sill Trim Platesyes
Cargo Trayyes
Retractable Cargo Coveryes
Cargo Netyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Carpeted Cargo Matyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.0 in.
leatheryes
Front head room39.0 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.5 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room55.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.0 in.
Rear hip Room53.7 in.
Rear leg room39.3 in.
Rear shoulder room55.5 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Clear Film Front Paint Protection Packageyes
Wheel Locksyes
Rear Bumper Guardyes
Trailer Hitch Receiveryes
Roof Rack Side Railsyes
Clear Film Rear Bumper Top Protectionyes
Crystal White Pearl Mica Paint Chargeyes
Measurements
Front track62.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity65.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight3375 lbs.
Gross weight4381 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place34.1 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.33 cd.
Maximum payload1006 lbs.
Length179.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.5 in.
Height67.3 in.
EPA interior volume136.4 cu.ft.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Width72.4 in.
Rear track62.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Blue Reflex Mica
  • Jet Black Mica
  • Meteor Gray Mica
  • Soul Red Metallic
  • Crystal White Pearl Mica
  • Liquid Silver Metallic
  • Deep Crystal Blue Mica
Interior Colors
  • Sand, leather
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
19 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P225/55R19 99V tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
