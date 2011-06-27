Used 2014 Mazda CX-5 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
CX-5 SUV
Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$30,032*
Total Cash Price
$13,833
Sport 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$30,633*
Total Cash Price
$14,110
Sport 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$41,144*
Total Cash Price
$18,951
Touring 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$42,345*
Total Cash Price
$19,505
Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$41,444*
Total Cash Price
$19,090
Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$31,233*
Total Cash Price
$14,386
Grand Touring 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$43,546*
Total Cash Price
$20,058
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 CX-5 SUV Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$701
|$722
|$744
|$766
|$789
|$3,722
|Maintenance
|$1,031
|$316
|$2,050
|$315
|$1,746
|$5,458
|Repairs
|$494
|$574
|$671
|$783
|$914
|$3,436
|Taxes & Fees
|$767
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$931
|Financing
|$744
|$598
|$443
|$277
|$100
|$2,162
|Depreciation
|$3,366
|$1,328
|$1,169
|$1,036
|$929
|$7,828
|Fuel
|$1,223
|$1,260
|$1,298
|$1,337
|$1,377
|$6,495
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,326
|$4,839
|$6,416
|$4,555
|$5,896
|$30,032
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 CX-5 SUV Sport 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$715
|$736
|$759
|$781
|$805
|$3,796
|Maintenance
|$1,052
|$322
|$2,091
|$321
|$1,781
|$5,567
|Repairs
|$504
|$585
|$684
|$799
|$932
|$3,505
|Taxes & Fees
|$782
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$950
|Financing
|$759
|$610
|$452
|$283
|$102
|$2,205
|Depreciation
|$3,433
|$1,355
|$1,192
|$1,057
|$948
|$7,985
|Fuel
|$1,247
|$1,285
|$1,324
|$1,364
|$1,405
|$6,625
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,493
|$4,936
|$6,544
|$4,646
|$6,014
|$30,633
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 CX-5 SUV Sport 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$960
|$989
|$1,019
|$1,049
|$1,081
|$5,099
|Maintenance
|$1,412
|$433
|$2,809
|$432
|$2,392
|$7,477
|Repairs
|$677
|$786
|$919
|$1,073
|$1,252
|$4,707
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,051
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,275
|Financing
|$1,019
|$819
|$607
|$379
|$137
|$2,962
|Depreciation
|$4,611
|$1,819
|$1,602
|$1,419
|$1,273
|$10,724
|Fuel
|$1,676
|$1,726
|$1,778
|$1,832
|$1,886
|$8,898
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,407
|$6,629
|$8,790
|$6,240
|$8,078
|$41,144
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 CX-5 SUV Touring 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$988
|$1,018
|$1,049
|$1,080
|$1,112
|$5,248
|Maintenance
|$1,454
|$446
|$2,891
|$444
|$2,462
|$7,696
|Repairs
|$697
|$809
|$946
|$1,104
|$1,289
|$4,845
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,081
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,313
|Financing
|$1,049
|$843
|$625
|$391
|$141
|$3,048
|Depreciation
|$4,746
|$1,872
|$1,648
|$1,461
|$1,310
|$11,037
|Fuel
|$1,724
|$1,777
|$1,830
|$1,885
|$1,942
|$9,158
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,740
|$6,823
|$9,047
|$6,423
|$8,313
|$42,345
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 CX-5 SUV Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$967
|$996
|$1,027
|$1,057
|$1,089
|$5,136
|Maintenance
|$1,423
|$436
|$2,829
|$435
|$2,409
|$7,532
|Repairs
|$682
|$792
|$926
|$1,081
|$1,261
|$4,742
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,058
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,285
|Financing
|$1,027
|$825
|$611
|$382
|$138
|$2,984
|Depreciation
|$4,645
|$1,833
|$1,613
|$1,430
|$1,282
|$10,803
|Fuel
|$1,688
|$1,739
|$1,791
|$1,845
|$1,900
|$8,963
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,490
|$6,678
|$8,854
|$6,286
|$8,136
|$41,444
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 CX-5 SUV Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$729
|$751
|$774
|$797
|$821
|$3,871
|Maintenance
|$1,072
|$329
|$2,132
|$328
|$1,816
|$5,676
|Repairs
|$514
|$597
|$698
|$814
|$951
|$3,573
|Taxes & Fees
|$798
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$968
|Financing
|$774
|$622
|$461
|$288
|$104
|$2,248
|Depreciation
|$3,501
|$1,381
|$1,216
|$1,077
|$966
|$8,141
|Fuel
|$1,272
|$1,310
|$1,350
|$1,390
|$1,432
|$6,755
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,659
|$5,033
|$6,673
|$4,737
|$6,132
|$31,233
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 CX-5 SUV Grand Touring 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,016
|$1,047
|$1,079
|$1,111
|$1,144
|$5,397
|Maintenance
|$1,495
|$458
|$2,973
|$457
|$2,532
|$7,914
|Repairs
|$716
|$832
|$973
|$1,135
|$1,325
|$4,982
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,112
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,350
|Financing
|$1,079
|$867
|$642
|$402
|$145
|$3,135
|Depreciation
|$4,881
|$1,926
|$1,695
|$1,502
|$1,347
|$11,351
|Fuel
|$1,773
|$1,827
|$1,882
|$1,939
|$1,997
|$9,418
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,073
|$7,017
|$9,303
|$6,605
|$8,549
|$43,546
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator

