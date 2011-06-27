Used 2001 Mazda B-Series Regular Cab Consumer Reviews
Glenn
I like the truck, but it has had some reliability issues. At 30,000 miles a windshield washer fluid hose busted, and my main seal was leaking. After I got it back a couple sensors failed and caused my check engine light to come on, and my maifold was leaking. When I took it back in the dealership replaced the sensors, manifold and they found that my main seal was still leaking and they had to replace it again. Because of all these things my truck was in the shop about 4 times in 2 months. I also do not like the brakes on this truck. I had a few occasions were when I needed to stop, I'd slam on the brakes and there would be very little braking action.
I Liked It
I haven't had many problems. I had to get the ball joints on the front replaced and new rotors. I cemetric pabs on when I changed the rotors and new tires. I also have a hard shell cab on it. I avg my miles almost every time I get gas and it comes out to 19mpg combined which is fine with me, I knew when buying a truck I wouldn't get great gas mileage. I want a GMC Sierra 1500 ext cab now only b/c its bigger. I wouldn't mind keeping this as a daily driver though.
Good all around pickup
After shopping around, found this vehicle to be the best for the money by far. Was only lacking skid plates and limited slip rear. Added a few details and everyone admires its appearance!V6 lacks in the mileage, but they all do once away fromthe 4 bangers. Overall good truck. 76K now and going for 200K+ miles.
Great truck
I have had this truck for a little over 2 years now and am very happy with it. I bought it with 30,000 miles on it and it now has 64,000. I have not had one problem with it and it still has the original tires. All that I do is oil changes. I currently get around 26 to 27mpg in mainly city driving. I have gotten as high as 33mpg on the highway before (55- 60mph). You can easily get upper 20's. Don't expect a lot of power from this truck but compared to the S-10 it does seem to have more get up and go. This is awesome basic transportation and I probably will drive it into the ground.
Clickin' Truck
Mine has a 4cyl.,5-speed, and a/c.I am not impressed with the gas milage and the seats are very uncomfortable.The shifter is very rough and since about 10k miles, there is a clicking noise from the engine. It sounds like a valve tick.The dealership said there is nothing wrong.I have tried high octane fuel, but that does not help.This truck is painful to ride in and the motor is weak.I am not impressed with this Ford...Mazda.
