Used 2001 Mazda B-Series Cab Plus 4 Consumer Reviews

Enjoy the ride!

Defer, 10/24/2003
Little bouncy on the ride. Little thirsty with the gas. Steady driver and a warm vehicle in the winter. Reliable performance at all times.

B4000 is a great truck

blackromeo, 04/15/2006
I've only had this truck a month; bought it used at 46,000 miles and it has been working well though the dashboard lights seem to come on sometimes when nothing is wrong - i.e. 'door ajar' when not ajar, etc. But overall this is a great truck.

