  1. Home
  2. Mazda
  3. Mazda B-Series Pickup
  4. Used 1997 Mazda B-Series Pickup
  5. Used 1997 Mazda B-Series Pickup Regular Cab
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1997 Mazda B-Series Pickup Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

More about the 1997 B-Series Pickup
5(25%)4(75%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.3
4 reviews
Write a review
See all B-Series Pickups for sale
List Price Estimate
$1,129 - $2,394
Used B-Series Pickup for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

My little truck

paulst2419, 07/19/2012
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

Bought this truck in 2008 without knowing how many miles on it. Odometer was broken at 98k and the owner said he didn't even know. Looked up a carfax history report to learn it had 98k miles 4 years before we bought it. Estimations say that the truck now has about 200k miles on it. All we've done is drive it and do preventative maintenance and the truck runs good. I plan to run it until it doesn't run anymore and get a newer B3000. The truck does lack power but it is still the best investment I ever made. Bought it to keep miles off my nice car and it has done just that. With new Hankook tires it seems to float down the road. Not much of a "truck" but great value nonetheless.

Report Abuse

Good Second Vehicle

Dog Driver, 12/03/2003
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I bought this truck as a commute vehicle and with a camper shell on it to carry my dogs around with me. It is a great vehicle for the money and I still think a good value after 2 1/2 years of ownership. The cab is well designed and can carry three adults in a pinch.

Report Abuse

matt's review of RedB2300

McAve, 10/09/2004
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Overall a good vehichle. Excellent on gas appealing from the outside(when its clean). Unusually slow which is dissappointing but like i said overall good performance.

Report Abuse

Super truck

Diddley Squat, 10/11/2007
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I bought mine new in 1997, 11 miles on the odometer including the 4 that were from my test drive. The truck has never needed a major repair. Brakes, routine maintenance, all of those things. But no mechanical problems, engine problems, transmission trouble even with 102,000 miles on it. The one repair it did have after moving from the east coast to Colorado was to replace a line to the fuel tank that was leaking. Other than that (and replacement twice of cracked windshields), the car has demanded only the factory-recommended maintenance. After eight years or so, however, the paint job started coming apart. My truck is black. The paint is speckled and chipped for no reason except age.

Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all B-Series Pickups for sale

Related Used 1997 Mazda B-Series Pickup Regular Cab info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles