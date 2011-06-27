Used 1997 Mazda B-Series Pickup Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

My little truck paulst2419 , 07/19/2012 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Bought this truck in 2008 without knowing how many miles on it. Odometer was broken at 98k and the owner said he didn't even know. Looked up a carfax history report to learn it had 98k miles 4 years before we bought it. Estimations say that the truck now has about 200k miles on it. All we've done is drive it and do preventative maintenance and the truck runs good. I plan to run it until it doesn't run anymore and get a newer B3000. The truck does lack power but it is still the best investment I ever made. Bought it to keep miles off my nice car and it has done just that. With new Hankook tires it seems to float down the road. Not much of a "truck" but great value nonetheless. Report Abuse

Good Second Vehicle Dog Driver , 12/03/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I bought this truck as a commute vehicle and with a camper shell on it to carry my dogs around with me. It is a great vehicle for the money and I still think a good value after 2 1/2 years of ownership. The cab is well designed and can carry three adults in a pinch. Report Abuse

matt's review of RedB2300 McAve , 10/09/2004 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Overall a good vehichle. Excellent on gas appealing from the outside(when its clean). Unusually slow which is dissappointing but like i said overall good performance. Report Abuse