Used 1995 Mazda B-Series Pickup Extended Cab Consumer Reviews
Over 270,000 miles & still going strong
Dan, 06/19/2008
4 of 4 people found this review helpful
I have been very happy with my truck. I have had to only replace the clutch and the water pump, but with 273,000 miles on it that is to be expected.
More Reliable & cheaper to Operate
mittasch, 03/02/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful
I currently have 159,000 miles drives like it did the first day I had it. Gas Mileage about 18 flat. Only flaws false reading on oil and temp, sometimes wipers come on. Built solid. Have had no problems mechanically
Mazda B4000 1995 4.0L
robert, 03/18/2007
1 of 1 people found this review helpful
Very reliable, gas mileage 18-19 mpg, Had some electrical issues in interior.
