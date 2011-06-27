Used 1995 Mazda B-Series Pickup Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

Over 270,000 miles & still going strong Dan , 06/19/2008 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I have been very happy with my truck. I have had to only replace the clutch and the water pump, but with 273,000 miles on it that is to be expected. Report Abuse

More Reliable & cheaper to Operate mittasch , 03/02/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I currently have 159,000 miles drives like it did the first day I had it. Gas Mileage about 18 flat. Only flaws false reading on oil and temp, sometimes wipers come on. Built solid. Have had no problems mechanically