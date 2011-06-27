  1. Home
  2. Mazda
  3. Mazda B-Series Pickup
  4. Used 1995 Mazda B-Series Pickup
  5. Used 1995 Mazda B-Series Pickup Extended Cab
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1995 Mazda B-Series Pickup Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

More about the 1995 B-Series Pickup
5(33%)4(67%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.3
3 reviews
Write a review
See all B-Series Pickups for sale
List Price Estimate
$831 - $1,763
Used B-Series Pickup for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Over 270,000 miles & still going strong

Dan, 06/19/2008
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

I have been very happy with my truck. I have had to only replace the clutch and the water pump, but with 273,000 miles on it that is to be expected.

Report Abuse

More Reliable & cheaper to Operate

mittasch, 03/02/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I currently have 159,000 miles drives like it did the first day I had it. Gas Mileage about 18 flat. Only flaws false reading on oil and temp, sometimes wipers come on. Built solid. Have had no problems mechanically

Report Abuse

Mazda B4000 1995 4.0L

robert, 03/18/2007
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Very reliable, gas mileage 18-19 mpg, Had some electrical issues in interior.

Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all B-Series Pickups for sale

Related Used 1995 Mazda B-Series Pickup Extended Cab info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles