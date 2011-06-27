  1. Home
Used 1993 Mazda B-Series Pickup Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

Awesome

blazed420, 12/03/2012
This is my frist truck have had it 2 year's it has just under 250,000km on it, no major problems at all. Fun truck to drive, reliable and runs like a tank.

i love this truck

john blas guam, 06/09/2009
This is a very fun truck to drive, carries heavy load with ease, most common problem on island is rust to chassis between cab and bed, other than that I am a loyal driver and will never sell my truck till death do us part.

MY LITTLE BIG PICK-UP TRUCK

CAPTAIN SCOTT, 08/05/2002
MY MAZDA TRUCK HAS GIVEN ME THOUSANDS OF CONSISTANT RELIABILITY. IT WAS THE FIRST NEW VEHICLE THAT I HAD EVER OWNED, AND STILL DO. AM CURRENTLY LOOKING TO BUY A NEW TRUCK, BUT WILL NOT PART WITH MY 2600i, ITS FAMILY.

3rd B-Series Truck Owned

3rd B-Series Truck, 05/27/2003
This is the 3rd Mazda pick-up I have purchased new. the other years were a 1986 and an 89'. I currently have 130000 miles on the B-2600 4x4.The other ones went over 200000 miles without any major problems. These are the best and most reliable vehicles I have ever owned.Would certainly purchase another one, but I am not thrilled with the "Ford" involvement.

It's been a great truck

johnm, 02/22/2003
I'm 500 miles short of 200,000 as I write this short testimony to a great truck. It's taken very little to keep it going and it's been unbelievably reliable. At 187,000 miles, I replaced the head gasket and replaced valve seals and it should be good til at least 250,000, according to the mechanic. It's too bad they don't make them anymore other than as a Ranger knockoff.

