Used 1993 Mazda B-Series Pickup Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

Awesome blazed420 , 12/03/2012 7 of 7 people found this review helpful This is my frist truck have had it 2 year's it has just under 250,000km on it, no major problems at all. Fun truck to drive, reliable and runs like a tank. Report Abuse

i love this truck john blas guam , 06/09/2009 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This is a very fun truck to drive, carries heavy load with ease, most common problem on island is rust to chassis between cab and bed, other than that I am a loyal driver and will never sell my truck till death do us part. Report Abuse

MY LITTLE BIG PICK-UP TRUCK CAPTAIN SCOTT , 08/05/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful MY MAZDA TRUCK HAS GIVEN ME THOUSANDS OF CONSISTANT RELIABILITY. IT WAS THE FIRST NEW VEHICLE THAT I HAD EVER OWNED, AND STILL DO. AM CURRENTLY LOOKING TO BUY A NEW TRUCK, BUT WILL NOT PART WITH MY 2600i, ITS FAMILY. Report Abuse

3rd B-Series Truck Owned 3rd B-Series Truck , 05/27/2003 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This is the 3rd Mazda pick-up I have purchased new. the other years were a 1986 and an 89'. I currently have 130000 miles on the B-2600 4x4.The other ones went over 200000 miles without any major problems. These are the best and most reliable vehicles I have ever owned.Would certainly purchase another one, but I am not thrilled with the "Ford" involvement. Report Abuse