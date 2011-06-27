  1. Home
Used 1992 Mazda B-Series Pickup Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

More about the 1992 B-Series Pickup
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

B2200 Extended Cab Owned it for 13 years

RC, 11/12/2005
10 of 10 people found this review helpful

When I bought this truck in 1992, it had 6,000 miles on it. I told my wife I'd still be driving it in 2000 and she laughed at me. Now it's almost 2006 and it has 133,000 miles. I had the transmission (automatic) rebuilt at 124,000, and a tie-rod. That's it. Otherwise, I just drive it and have the oil changed. I've been saying since 2000 that I'll buy a new truck when it stops running. It's still going. The driver's seat has ripped on the corner where you get in but the rest of the interior is still perfect.

Report Abuse

1992 B-2600i 4x4 Extended Cab

rumaker, 10/04/2002
10 of 11 people found this review helpful

If you can find one for sale buy it.

Report Abuse

Best car ever owned, bar none

Tufftommy, 11/04/2002
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

This is the only vehicle I have ever purchased brand new. I've had literally dozens of "fix-'em-up-and- sell-'em cars and trucks in the last 10 years. At 100k I put in a new front 1/2 shaft axle. I think I replace a turn signal bulb and one headlight, too. Other than regular maintenance, that's it. What a great truck! Very heavy duty, check out the frame and front suspension components. Huge. Combined city/hwy since new is about 23.8 mpg, with a shell on. It starts everytime, hauls a ton of stuff and still looks great in bright red. If you are looking at this truck, I LOVE mine and plan to drive it until it or I am dead.

Report Abuse

Great little truck

What a truck, 04/23/2002
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Can't say enough about how much I love this truck. I'm sad to part with it for a four door truck. It has towed a boat and been over lots of oil field leases and just keeps going and going and going.......

Report Abuse

A true 10, last of the "true Mazda"

Bobmazda, 05/14/2002
2 of 4 people found this review helpful

Simply the last generation of Japanese born trucks. Heavy duty from the skid plates to the drive shaft. Uncommon in new vehicle quality seems to be toughness which the B Series always has had its nitche. I owned a Mazda Tribute, expecting better than average reliability and ended up with nothing more than a Ford branded Mazda which Mazda claimed was its design....if so I'll probably stay with this B2600i forever. By the way, traded the Tribute in on a new Xterra SE which ride and toughness seem close cousins. Not the pickup Nissan puts out, it seemed light but the Xterra with added weight and 4wd seems a close second. More availability of aftermarket items such as brush guards, etc.

Report Abuse
