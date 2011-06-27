Used 1992 Mazda 929 Sedan Consumer Reviews
it is a very rare car but comfort
i got it one year ago. i had changed its air flow assembly, and knock senser by mistake. it is fast and very quiet. the engine warning light had light on in this car for four years, but i did not find any reason and it is just fine. parts for this car are very expensive. most of them are only carried by dealer. it will kill you when you looking for any used parts. i tried to find a passenger side head light assembly by hundreds calls. after those i found a used parts shop have that item, but they said they wont give me the light unless i buy a whole front of the car from them. how much is it? one fifty hundred.
Excellent Car
Just hit 252k mi ALL original. Still runs like a champ, and idles silently! Has suffered from a lot of neglect yet it keeps on going and going. I seriously neglect it, for example I have not changed the timing belt, wires, or spark plugs in 7 years.Also,I JUST replaced the oil filter and transmission filter.The oil filter was so clogged NO oil was going through.Same story with trans filter.lol.Great car I love its looks and handling. EXCELLENT features also(solar roof,12 speaker audio, intelligent "fuzzy logic" cruise control,manually shiftable,the hold button,and trans can choose automatically power and shift modes.). I hear some have ride adjustable suspension.Japanese ones had MORE features!!
My Best Car Ever
Still a good looking car. So much fun to drive. Power to spare and it just sounds like a sports car. A little small in the trunk but a great ride in the back seat also. Unfortunately I now have a drive shaft universal problem and the only way to repair is to pay Mazda $1050 for a whole new drive shaft and universal.
Beautiful and Reliable
The 929 caught my eye in mid '92. Bought my first 929 in Dec '92. It was totalled in Feb '93 and replaced with 929 Premium March '93. This car was/is phenomenal. Body style and finish is incredible. Has better features than Lexus LS 400 of the same year (my husband had one). Vehicle has been low maintenance. Oil changes every 7.5K, repl radiator, water pump, air cond hoses in past 5 years. I have approx 155K miles after 14 years, 3 or 4 fender benders and it stills rides smoothly and looks awesome. I have never kept a car this long, but I can't let the 929 go! It's been good to me.
I love this Mazda
I live in Japan where I got this car. Like others a this web sight, I too think the body style is similar to a Jaguar - if not better. Certainly more beautiful than the new Mazdas. It drives like a large car and all my friends love this car. I just bought 17 inch wheels for it and it looks great! My Mazda MS-9 efini (Sentia or 929 as you may know it) is one of the most beautiful cars ever made!
Sponsored cars related to the 929
Related Used 1992 Mazda 929 Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner