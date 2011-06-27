  1. Home
Used 1995 Mazda 626 Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4V6Inline 4
Combined MPG262026
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/31 mpg18/24 mpg23/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)365.7/492.9 mi.286.2/381.6 mi.365.7/492.9 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.15.9 gal.15.9 gal.
Combined MPG262026
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque127 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm160 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm127 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size2.0 l2.5 l2.0 l
Horsepower118 hp @ 5500 rpm164 hp @ 5600 rpm118 hp @ 5500 rpm
CylindersInline 4V6Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.39.2 in.39.2 in.
Front leg room43.5 in.43.5 in.43.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.8 in.37.8 in.37.8 in.
Rear leg room35.8 in.35.8 in.35.8 in.
Measurements
Length184.4 in.184.4 in.184.4 in.
Curb weight2743 lbs.2743 lbs.2743 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.8 cu.ft.13.8 cu.ft.13.8 cu.ft.
Height55.1 in.55.1 in.55.1 in.
Wheel base102.8 in.102.8 in.102.8 in.
Width68.9 in.68.9 in.68.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Sahara Gold Metallic
  • Cameo White
  • Hunter Green Pearl Metallic
  • Arctic Blue Metallic
  • Platinum Pearl Metallic
  • Ruby Pearl Metallic
