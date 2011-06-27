Used 1990 Mazda 626 Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|24
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|21/28 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|333.9/445.2 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|15.9 gal.
|Combined MPG
|24
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|130 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.2 l
|Horsepower
|110 hp @ 4700 rpm
|Turning circle
|36.0 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|39.0 in.
|Front leg room
|43.7 in.
|Front shoulder room
|54.9 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|37.8 in.
|Rear leg room
|36.6 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|54.9 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|179.3 in.
|Curb weight
|2610 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|15.9 cu.ft.
|Height
|55.5 in.
|Wheel base
|101.4 in.
|Width
|66.5 in.
