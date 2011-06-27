2020 Mazda 6 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
6 Sedan
Sport 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$36,134*
Total Cash Price
$26,855
Signature 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$48,532*
Total Cash Price
$36,069
Grand Touring Reserve 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$49,949*
Total Cash Price
$37,122
Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$48,886*
Total Cash Price
$36,333
Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$35,425*
Total Cash Price
$26,328
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 6 Sedan Sport 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$787
|$815
|$844
|$873
|$904
|$4,223
|Maintenance
|$287
|$608
|$447
|$1,792
|$1,209
|$4,342
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$122
|$292
|$426
|$840
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,161
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,328
|Financing
|$1,444
|$1,162
|$860
|$538
|$195
|$4,198
|Depreciation
|$6,512
|$2,131
|$2,018
|$2,364
|$2,241
|$15,265
|Fuel
|$1,118
|$1,152
|$1,186
|$1,222
|$1,259
|$5,936
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,309
|$5,909
|$5,518
|$7,123
|$6,275
|$36,134
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 6 Sedan Signature 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,058
|$1,095
|$1,133
|$1,173
|$1,214
|$5,672
|Maintenance
|$385
|$817
|$600
|$2,407
|$1,623
|$5,832
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$164
|$392
|$573
|$1,129
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,559
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,784
|Financing
|$1,940
|$1,560
|$1,155
|$722
|$262
|$5,639
|Depreciation
|$8,746
|$2,862
|$2,710
|$3,176
|$3,010
|$20,503
|Fuel
|$1,502
|$1,547
|$1,593
|$1,641
|$1,691
|$7,973
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,189
|$7,936
|$7,412
|$9,567
|$8,428
|$48,532
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 6 Sedan Grand Touring Reserve 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,089
|$1,127
|$1,166
|$1,207
|$1,249
|$5,837
|Maintenance
|$396
|$840
|$618
|$2,477
|$1,671
|$6,002
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$169
|$403
|$589
|$1,162
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,605
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,836
|Financing
|$1,997
|$1,606
|$1,189
|$743
|$269
|$5,804
|Depreciation
|$9,001
|$2,945
|$2,789
|$3,268
|$3,098
|$21,102
|Fuel
|$1,545
|$1,592
|$1,640
|$1,689
|$1,740
|$8,206
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,633
|$8,168
|$7,628
|$9,846
|$8,674
|$49,949
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 6 Sedan Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,065
|$1,103
|$1,141
|$1,181
|$1,223
|$5,713
|Maintenance
|$388
|$822
|$604
|$2,425
|$1,635
|$5,875
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$166
|$395
|$577
|$1,137
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,570
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,797
|Financing
|$1,954
|$1,572
|$1,163
|$727
|$264
|$5,680
|Depreciation
|$8,810
|$2,883
|$2,730
|$3,199
|$3,032
|$20,653
|Fuel
|$1,512
|$1,558
|$1,605
|$1,653
|$1,703
|$8,032
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,300
|$7,994
|$7,466
|$9,637
|$8,490
|$48,886
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 6 Sedan Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$772
|$799
|$827
|$856
|$886
|$4,140
|Maintenance
|$281
|$596
|$438
|$1,757
|$1,185
|$4,257
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$120
|$286
|$418
|$824
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,138
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,302
|Financing
|$1,416
|$1,139
|$843
|$527
|$191
|$4,116
|Depreciation
|$6,384
|$2,089
|$1,978
|$2,318
|$2,197
|$14,966
|Fuel
|$1,096
|$1,129
|$1,163
|$1,198
|$1,234
|$5,820
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,087
|$5,793
|$5,410
|$6,983
|$6,152
|$35,425
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2020 6
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2020 Mazda 6 in Virginia is:not available
Legal
