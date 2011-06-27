Used 2018 Mazda 6 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
6 Sedan
Signature 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$33,113*
Total Cash Price
$21,465
Sport 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$44,476*
Total Cash Price
$28,830
Grand Touring Reserve 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$45,774*
Total Cash Price
$29,672
Sport 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$44,800*
Total Cash Price
$29,041
Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$32,464*
Total Cash Price
$21,044
Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$33,763*
Total Cash Price
$21,886
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 6 Sedan Signature 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$787
|$811
|$835
|$861
|$886
|$4,181
|Maintenance
|$641
|$1,209
|$954
|$1,190
|$950
|$4,943
|Repairs
|$117
|$278
|$407
|$475
|$555
|$1,833
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,165
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,332
|Financing
|$1,155
|$928
|$687
|$429
|$156
|$3,356
|Depreciation
|$4,365
|$2,134
|$1,877
|$1,664
|$1,493
|$11,532
|Fuel
|$1,118
|$1,152
|$1,186
|$1,222
|$1,259
|$5,936
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,347
|$6,554
|$5,988
|$5,883
|$5,341
|$33,113
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 6 Sedan Sport 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,058
|$1,089
|$1,122
|$1,156
|$1,191
|$5,616
|Maintenance
|$860
|$1,623
|$1,281
|$1,599
|$1,275
|$6,639
|Repairs
|$158
|$374
|$547
|$638
|$745
|$2,462
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,565
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,789
|Financing
|$1,551
|$1,247
|$923
|$577
|$210
|$4,507
|Depreciation
|$5,862
|$2,866
|$2,521
|$2,234
|$2,006
|$15,489
|Fuel
|$1,502
|$1,547
|$1,593
|$1,641
|$1,691
|$7,973
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,555
|$8,802
|$8,043
|$7,902
|$7,173
|$44,476
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 6 Sedan Grand Touring Reserve 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,089
|$1,121
|$1,155
|$1,190
|$1,225
|$5,780
|Maintenance
|$885
|$1,671
|$1,318
|$1,645
|$1,313
|$6,833
|Repairs
|$162
|$385
|$563
|$657
|$767
|$2,534
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,610
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,841
|Financing
|$1,596
|$1,283
|$950
|$594
|$216
|$4,639
|Depreciation
|$6,033
|$2,950
|$2,594
|$2,300
|$2,064
|$15,941
|Fuel
|$1,545
|$1,592
|$1,640
|$1,689
|$1,740
|$8,206
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,921
|$9,059
|$8,278
|$8,133
|$7,383
|$45,774
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 6 Sedan Sport 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,065
|$1,097
|$1,130
|$1,165
|$1,199
|$5,657
|Maintenance
|$867
|$1,635
|$1,290
|$1,610
|$1,285
|$6,687
|Repairs
|$159
|$377
|$551
|$643
|$751
|$2,480
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,576
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,802
|Financing
|$1,562
|$1,256
|$930
|$581
|$211
|$4,540
|Depreciation
|$5,905
|$2,887
|$2,539
|$2,251
|$2,020
|$15,602
|Fuel
|$1,512
|$1,558
|$1,605
|$1,653
|$1,703
|$8,032
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,646
|$8,867
|$8,102
|$7,960
|$7,226
|$44,800
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 6 Sedan Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$772
|$795
|$819
|$844
|$869
|$4,099
|Maintenance
|$628
|$1,185
|$935
|$1,167
|$931
|$4,846
|Repairs
|$115
|$273
|$399
|$466
|$544
|$1,797
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,142
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,306
|Financing
|$1,132
|$910
|$674
|$421
|$153
|$3,290
|Depreciation
|$4,279
|$2,092
|$1,840
|$1,631
|$1,464
|$11,306
|Fuel
|$1,096
|$1,129
|$1,163
|$1,198
|$1,234
|$5,820
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,164
|$6,425
|$5,871
|$5,768
|$5,236
|$32,464
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 6 Sedan Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$803
|$827
|$852
|$878
|$904
|$4,263
|Maintenance
|$653
|$1,232
|$972
|$1,214
|$968
|$5,040
|Repairs
|$120
|$284
|$415
|$485
|$566
|$1,869
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,188
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,358
|Financing
|$1,177
|$946
|$701
|$438
|$159
|$3,422
|Depreciation
|$4,450
|$2,176
|$1,914
|$1,696
|$1,523
|$11,758
|Fuel
|$1,140
|$1,174
|$1,210
|$1,246
|$1,283
|$6,053
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,531
|$6,682
|$6,106
|$5,999
|$5,445
|$33,763
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2018 Mazda 6 in Virginia is:not available
