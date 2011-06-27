Used 2005 Mazda 6 Sedan Consumer Reviews
Great car, other than a rust spot
I've had my 2005 mazda6 s for 10 years (106k miles), bought it used as a 1 year old for $17.6k. I love the car, but it has a real problem for longevity in MI. The car will rust on the rear wheel well lip, typically in the passenger's side. This is not just bad luck with my car, its a defect across most of these cars. If you see a 2003-2005 in the midwest, odds are it will have rust in this exact spot. There are about 6 of these cars in the parking lot where I work, and all but 1 of them have this issue. Aside from that though, this car has been very solid mechanically, with almost no issues outside of routine maintenance. It's fun to drive, I get 19-25 MPG depending on weather (and I'm a somewhat aggressive driver), and I think the interior is laid out well and comfortable. Its a real shame that the body isn't going to hold up long enough to match the drivetrain. Also, it handles terribly in the snow with stock tires, but does quite well with snow tires on.
my first car
This car generates alot of road at high speeds. The ride is smooth and shifts like butter and that's coming from a 12 year old car. The back seats are decent with a enough room to get a car seat back there. The digital information display is go's and out as it's common with this year as well as a headliner i wished held up better. This is definitely a great car to take around corners if you need to. Beware of any sign of rust near the rear wheel wells which is very common, i was lucky enough with living in michigan(saltly winter roads) i found one without any.
Great handling but be careful over 150k!
I have owned my 2005 Mazda 6 for two years and she is an amazing ride, with a great heart (engine) and excellent get up and go. Unfortunately once I hit 160k regular maintanence didn't cut it. $2200 Later: struts, control arm, tires, headlights, tailights, stereo lights are burnt out and the shifter lights are dead. I love this car but the older she gets the more she costs.
True Zoom
Going into my fifth year (at 92000 miles) with my 2005 Mazda6S GT, I'm still enjoying the driver oriented experience baked into this car from day one. Only reliability issues I've encountered are the headlights burning out and a strut bearing causing noise. Otherwise, taking good care to replace general maintenance items has kept the car in good working condition, and I don't baby the car. The relationship between driver and car, in regards to seating position, steering, throttle, and general feel is fantastic. Refinement could be better (2006+ models are noticeably more refined), but I enjoy this car every time I drive it. New sport shocks, springs, and larger rear sway added.
The new love of my life
I had a chevy blazer, 1999 that i traded in. I had way to many problems with it. The first and only car i looked at was a SILVER MAZDA 6. I loved how spacious this car is and all of the room in the trunk. I took that baby for a test drive and truly felt how clean she was. this car hugs corners and is such a blast to drive. Best way to describe it would be clean all around. My car was owned by one person, previously and had 52,000 miles. I would be using my car for work and also pleasure. My daughter and I drive to va beach alot, close to once amonth and have not had any type of issues so far. Even my boyfriend loves the way this mazda drives and cuts around corners. Very clean and sharp.
