Used 2003 Mazda 6 Sedan Consumer Reviews

4.7
510 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

The best I have ever had

webster6, 11/02/2014
18 of 18 people found this review helpful

I have owned 13 cars and this is by far the best car I have ever owned. I purchased it last year with 200,000 miles on it as a temporary car. However, I fell in love with my 03 Mazda 6 s. It handles great and I have put 36,000 miles on it myself. I have driven it on family vacations because it's comfortable and reliable. When the battery started to go bad, it never left me anywhere. It made sure I made it to the auto parts store and now it's just like new. People seem to complain if they get a lemon. That is a possibility with any car you buy. If I had to take a cross country trip tomorrow best believe I would hop in my 6 and zoom zoom with no hesitation.

Best car I have ever owned

wildcats7, 08/14/2014
9 of 9 people found this review helpful

My V6 manual has been the best car I have ever owned. I purchased my 2003 Mazda 6 new in April 2004 and still drive it today (8/14/2014). The only thing that has gone wrong with this car in over 10 years is the water pump once went out and I had to replace a sagging headliner. I have over 150,000 miles on it and it drives as well today as the day I bought it. The paint, interior, and mechanical components have held up well. I read many of the reviews prior to writing this one which stated problems starting around the 50,000 mile mark. I am sure glad that has not been my experience. The car has been a pleasure to drive and almost like part of the family after so many years.

great little zoom zoom vehicle - fun to drive

Gail Renfro, 02/24/2016
i 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5M)
8 of 8 people found this review helpful

Reliable car for 202000 miles and still going strong

Safety
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Fun if your transmission works

mazda6sowner, 10/20/2010
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

got my 03 with only 19k miles on it, put a couple more thousand on it and the transmission went out. I went to 4 shops trying to find out why it slams into gear and they all say it's in perfect condition. the car has amazing looks and driving like a dream (when the transmission wants to work with you), but unless they fix the trannys i would not recommend. and my SUV gets better gas mileage in town

Smooth and agile

koocct, 12/26/2006
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

Purchased a 2003 Mazda6 s Sport with roughly 40k on the clock, onyx black. Exterior design still excites; truly a great-looking car. Interior design is good, but has a lot of cheap touches that scratch and wear out. 5-speed manual gearbox is a bit notchy and could have shorter throws, but a lot of fun overall. Suspension is nice and firm without being painful, but those looking for a Camry-like soft ride should look elsewhere. Steering is too light at low-speeds, but tightens up nicely as the car picks up speed. V6 lacks low-end power, but once the tach hits 5k the exhaust and the engine open up for some good force. Car understeers predictably; easy to control.

Research Similar Vehicles