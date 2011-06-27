2019 Mazda 3 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
3 Hatchback
Preferred 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$31,195*
Total Cash Price
$21,698
4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$35,250*
Total Cash Price
$24,519
Premium 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$38,682*
Total Cash Price
$26,906
4dr Hatchback AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$37,122*
Total Cash Price
$25,821
Premium 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$41,177*
Total Cash Price
$28,641
Premium 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$40,554*
Total Cash Price
$28,207
Preferred 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$38,682*
Total Cash Price
$26,906
3 Sedan
4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$31,819*
Total Cash Price
$22,132
Premium 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$42,737*
Total Cash Price
$29,726
Preferred 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$31,195*
Total Cash Price
$21,698
Preferred 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$43,985*
Total Cash Price
$30,594
Select 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$43,049*
Total Cash Price
$29,943
Select 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$32,443*
Total Cash Price
$22,566
Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$45,233*
Total Cash Price
$31,462
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 3 Hatchback Preferred 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$773
|$800
|$828
|$857
|$887
|$4,145
|Maintenance
|$260
|$522
|$418
|$867
|$1,807
|$3,874
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$120
|$286
|$418
|$824
|Taxes & Fees
|$914
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,078
|Financing
|$1,167
|$938
|$695
|$435
|$157
|$3,392
|Depreciation
|$2,334
|$2,415
|$2,285
|$2,681
|$2,539
|$12,254
|Fuel
|$1,060
|$1,092
|$1,125
|$1,158
|$1,193
|$5,628
|True Cost to Own®
|$6,508
|$5,808
|$5,512
|$6,325
|$7,042
|$31,195
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 3 Hatchback 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$873
|$904
|$936
|$968
|$1,002
|$4,684
|Maintenance
|$294
|$590
|$472
|$980
|$2,042
|$4,378
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$136
|$323
|$472
|$931
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,033
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,218
|Financing
|$1,319
|$1,060
|$785
|$492
|$177
|$3,833
|Depreciation
|$2,637
|$2,729
|$2,582
|$3,030
|$2,869
|$13,847
|Fuel
|$1,198
|$1,234
|$1,271
|$1,309
|$1,348
|$6,360
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,354
|$6,563
|$6,229
|$7,147
|$7,957
|$35,250
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 3 Hatchback Premium 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$959
|$992
|$1,027
|$1,063
|$1,100
|$5,140
|Maintenance
|$322
|$647
|$518
|$1,075
|$2,241
|$4,804
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$149
|$355
|$518
|$1,022
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,133
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,337
|Financing
|$1,447
|$1,163
|$862
|$539
|$195
|$4,206
|Depreciation
|$2,894
|$2,995
|$2,833
|$3,324
|$3,148
|$15,195
|Fuel
|$1,314
|$1,354
|$1,395
|$1,436
|$1,479
|$6,979
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,070
|$7,202
|$6,835
|$7,843
|$8,732
|$38,682
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 3 Hatchback 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$920
|$952
|$985
|$1,020
|$1,056
|$4,933
|Maintenance
|$309
|$621
|$497
|$1,032
|$2,150
|$4,610
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$143
|$340
|$497
|$981
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,088
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$1,283
|Financing
|$1,389
|$1,116
|$827
|$518
|$187
|$4,036
|Depreciation
|$2,777
|$2,874
|$2,719
|$3,190
|$3,021
|$14,582
|Fuel
|$1,261
|$1,299
|$1,339
|$1,378
|$1,420
|$6,697
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,745
|$6,912
|$6,559
|$7,527
|$8,380
|$37,122
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 3 Hatchback Premium 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,020
|$1,056
|$1,093
|$1,131
|$1,171
|$5,471
|Maintenance
|$343
|$689
|$552
|$1,144
|$2,385
|$5,114
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$158
|$378
|$552
|$1,088
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,206
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$1,423
|Financing
|$1,540
|$1,238
|$917
|$574
|$207
|$4,477
|Depreciation
|$3,081
|$3,188
|$3,016
|$3,539
|$3,351
|$16,175
|Fuel
|$1,399
|$1,441
|$1,485
|$1,529
|$1,575
|$7,429
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,591
|$7,667
|$7,276
|$8,349
|$9,295
|$41,177
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 3 Hatchback Premium 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,005
|$1,040
|$1,076
|$1,114
|$1,153
|$5,389
|Maintenance
|$338
|$679
|$543
|$1,127
|$2,349
|$5,036
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$156
|$372
|$543
|$1,071
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,188
|$53
|$53
|$53
|$53
|$1,401
|Financing
|$1,517
|$1,219
|$904
|$566
|$204
|$4,410
|Depreciation
|$3,034
|$3,140
|$2,971
|$3,485
|$3,301
|$15,930
|Fuel
|$1,378
|$1,420
|$1,463
|$1,505
|$1,551
|$7,316
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,460
|$7,550
|$7,166
|$8,223
|$9,155
|$40,554
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 3 Hatchback Preferred 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$959
|$992
|$1,027
|$1,063
|$1,100
|$5,140
|Maintenance
|$322
|$647
|$518
|$1,075
|$2,241
|$4,804
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$149
|$355
|$518
|$1,022
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,133
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,337
|Financing
|$1,447
|$1,163
|$862
|$539
|$195
|$4,206
|Depreciation
|$2,894
|$2,995
|$2,833
|$3,324
|$3,148
|$15,195
|Fuel
|$1,314
|$1,354
|$1,395
|$1,436
|$1,479
|$6,979
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,070
|$7,202
|$6,835
|$7,843
|$8,732
|$38,682
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 3 Sedan 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$788
|$816
|$845
|$874
|$905
|$4,228
|Maintenance
|$265
|$532
|$426
|$884
|$1,843
|$3,951
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$122
|$292
|$426
|$840
|Taxes & Fees
|$932
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,100
|Financing
|$1,190
|$957
|$709
|$444
|$160
|$3,460
|Depreciation
|$2,381
|$2,463
|$2,331
|$2,735
|$2,590
|$12,499
|Fuel
|$1,081
|$1,114
|$1,148
|$1,181
|$1,217
|$5,741
|True Cost to Own®
|$6,638
|$5,924
|$5,622
|$6,452
|$7,183
|$31,819
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 3 Sedan Premium 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,059
|$1,096
|$1,134
|$1,174
|$1,215
|$5,679
|Maintenance
|$356
|$715
|$573
|$1,188
|$2,476
|$5,307
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$164
|$392
|$573
|$1,129
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,252
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,477
|Financing
|$1,599
|$1,285
|$952
|$596
|$215
|$4,647
|Depreciation
|$3,198
|$3,309
|$3,130
|$3,673
|$3,478
|$16,788
|Fuel
|$1,452
|$1,496
|$1,541
|$1,586
|$1,634
|$7,710
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,916
|$7,957
|$7,551
|$8,665
|$9,648
|$42,737
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 3 Sedan Preferred 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$773
|$800
|$828
|$857
|$887
|$4,145
|Maintenance
|$260
|$522
|$418
|$867
|$1,807
|$3,874
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$120
|$286
|$418
|$824
|Taxes & Fees
|$914
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,078
|Financing
|$1,167
|$938
|$695
|$435
|$157
|$3,392
|Depreciation
|$2,334
|$2,415
|$2,285
|$2,681
|$2,539
|$12,254
|Fuel
|$1,060
|$1,092
|$1,125
|$1,158
|$1,193
|$5,628
|True Cost to Own®
|$6,508
|$5,808
|$5,512
|$6,325
|$7,042
|$31,195
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 3 Sedan Preferred 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,090
|$1,128
|$1,167
|$1,208
|$1,251
|$5,844
|Maintenance
|$367
|$736
|$589
|$1,222
|$2,548
|$5,462
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$169
|$403
|$589
|$1,162
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,289
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,520
|Financing
|$1,645
|$1,323
|$980
|$613
|$221
|$4,783
|Depreciation
|$3,291
|$3,405
|$3,222
|$3,780
|$3,580
|$17,278
|Fuel
|$1,495
|$1,540
|$1,586
|$1,633
|$1,682
|$7,935
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,176
|$8,189
|$7,772
|$8,918
|$9,929
|$43,985
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 3 Sedan Select 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,067
|$1,104
|$1,143
|$1,183
|$1,224
|$5,720
|Maintenance
|$359
|$720
|$577
|$1,196
|$2,494
|$5,346
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$166
|$395
|$577
|$1,137
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,261
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,488
|Financing
|$1,610
|$1,294
|$959
|$600
|$217
|$4,681
|Depreciation
|$3,221
|$3,333
|$3,153
|$3,700
|$3,504
|$16,911
|Fuel
|$1,463
|$1,507
|$1,552
|$1,598
|$1,646
|$7,767
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,981
|$8,015
|$7,607
|$8,729
|$9,718
|$43,049
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 3 Sedan Select 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$804
|$832
|$861
|$891
|$922
|$4,311
|Maintenance
|$270
|$543
|$435
|$902
|$1,879
|$4,029
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$125
|$297
|$435
|$857
|Taxes & Fees
|$951
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,121
|Financing
|$1,214
|$976
|$723
|$452
|$163
|$3,528
|Depreciation
|$2,427
|$2,512
|$2,376
|$2,788
|$2,641
|$12,744
|Fuel
|$1,102
|$1,136
|$1,170
|$1,204
|$1,241
|$5,853
|True Cost to Own®
|$6,768
|$6,040
|$5,732
|$6,578
|$7,324
|$32,443
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 3 Sedan Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,121
|$1,160
|$1,201
|$1,243
|$1,286
|$6,010
|Maintenance
|$377
|$757
|$606
|$1,257
|$2,620
|$5,617
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$174
|$415
|$606
|$1,195
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,325
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,563
|Financing
|$1,692
|$1,360
|$1,008
|$631
|$228
|$4,918
|Depreciation
|$3,384
|$3,502
|$3,313
|$3,887
|$3,682
|$17,768
|Fuel
|$1,537
|$1,583
|$1,631
|$1,679
|$1,730
|$8,161
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,437
|$8,422
|$7,992
|$9,171
|$10,211
|$45,233
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 Mazda 3 in Virginia is:not available
