Used 2014 Mazda 3 Sedan Consumer Reviews
Luxury build, Mazda Pricing
I trade in for a new car every 2 years so have lots of comparison. My last car was a BMW Z4 and this car handles just as well but with better interior build quality and runs on Reg unleaded. I'm glad I got the upgraded 3S engine b/c it never feels underpowered, its quite quick. I love all the standard GT features, but didn't opt for the tech package as I don't want my car bossing me around, let alone the added cost. I just completed a 300 mile highway road trip and got 37.8 MPG, driving 70-85mph. However, MPG for me drops considerably in city driving around Dallas as I average 25-26 in town. I've had no problems with Mazda Connect or Navigation, everything works flawlessly for me.
Amazingly fun for the price
I've have my 2014 Mazda3i sedan for a year, and it's been outstanding--no problems, very fun to drive, good gas mileage. It's tremendously fun to drive, and comfortable. Even my lowest-trim-level car feels upscale, not cheap. 2016 UPDATE: Still going strong after 2 straight years. No issues at all. UPDATE: 35,000 miles and still going strong. No problems at all. UPDATE: 57,000 miles, still love it. Need rear brakes and rotors yearly, but that's partly due to driving a lot and living in Pittsburgh (hills!). UPDATE: 71,000 miles, still going strong. No maintenance problems, I am following the "Severe" schedule in the user manual. Had to replace the low beam headlight bulbs but that is simple (the manual is clear on where the screws are).
Great car!
This is the second Mazda I have owned. I was car hunting and decided to take a look at Mazda after looking at the other brands. The first thing that got me was the redesigned look. The previous models look good (better than the protege i had) but this new design looks real good. I thought I end up with the 2.5L engine so I have that extra power to it, but after test driving the 2.0L model, I figure i didn't need it. This is the same engine that goes into their CX-5 CUV model. So with this engine in a much lighter frame, it has a lot of zip to it .
4,000 miles in a month!!
Yes this car is that fun to drive while also being frugal. I'm averaging 35mpg combined. The sport mode when left in drive shifts like a dual clutch (it keeps it's torque converter locked all the time) the interior could be at home in a German sedan. It gets looks everywhere. Basically a smaller Mazda 6. Only complaint is the almond leather which stains on the left thigh bolster from jeans. I clean it once a week. Side mirrors are noisy due to wind (they are big!) sometimes the voice recognition for nav doesn't understand a full address. Sunroof is noisy at freeway speeds when open. Can be pricy fully loaded like mine. Close to $30k. But it's a lot of car for $$ refined, sporty & FUN!!!
Awesome
Excellent car. 2.0L 6M Touring w/o infotainment system. Handling is precise, enabled by a decent engine and slick manual tranny, Performed admirably in the great Buffalo blizzard of 2014. ESC was great. AVG 39MPG on the highway, and 34MPG in mixed driving. Noise is minimal for the class. Ride is superior for the class--feels like a luxury sedan. Standard radio/speaker is plenty for audio. I test drove the $1600 technology package and was not impressed. Most of that value can be covered by any decent smart phone. Overall an excellent, reliable vehicle, that excels as a true driver's car. If you want to love your commute and not break the bank, pick up a Mazda 3.
