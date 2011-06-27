Used 2011 Mazda 3 Sedan Consumer Reviews

Really Quite Impressive beeminbobby , 05/19/2011 27 of 28 people found this review helpful I recently decided to impose some voluntary belt tightening in car payments and gas consumption. Over the past 20 years I've driven a number of BMW's, Audi's and Acura's, but "downgrading" to the Mazda 3 really wasn't a big deal. The car is very comfortable and quiet, is relatively fun to drive, and is for sure more reliable than BMW or Audi. No, it doesn't have all the "bells and whistles", performance capabilities, or panache and ego stroke of a BMW, but I also have a car payment that is less than half of what I used to have! Maybe I can retire 5 years sooner now!! Report Abuse

To much oil loss dacrunner , 12/19/2011 12 of 12 people found this review helpful I purchased a 2011 Mazda3 seven months ago, and have 21,000 miles. My local Mazda dealer has changed the oil every 5,000 miles using 5W20F oil. Every oil change the level has been a quart low. At the 10,000 mile change I ask the service manager to check the level before the oil was drained, he did and confirmed it to be a qt. low. At the 15,000 mile changed they again checked the oil and confirmed it to be a qt. low, and that we had an issue. At 20,000 miles they again said it was low but that was acceptable for my engine. The service manager just called me and said he has it in writing that 1 qt./1500 miles is acceptable for my car and I should be very pleased my car does as well as it is. Report Abuse

First Mazda and loving it! ffemt86 , 06/16/2011 17 of 18 people found this review helpful I have always been a Truck and SUV type guy. Well with the cost of fuel and a hour commute every day to work I had to get rid of the jeep and get a car. I looked and found that the Mazda 3 had more for the buck then other cars. After now having it for 3 months I don't think I could of made a better choice. It has plenty of room for the family and I can even keep 2 strollers in the trunk. I average 30 MPG which is nice on the wallet. Report Abuse

Sporty and Dependable sedan! Nadine O. , 12/29/2015 i Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I've had this car for almost 3 years now, I bought it certified-previously owned at a Mazda Dealership in Saratoga Springs, NY. I've driven it from New York to Arizona, from Arizona to New Mexico (Several times), from Arizona to Utah (Several times), From Utah to Nevada. I currently live in Salt Lake City. I've put several thousand miles on my car since I got it. I started with 30,000 and I am now at 80,000. It has been a phenomenal experience to say the least. Not only is this car reliable, but it's very sleek. I have the 2011 Mazda 3 i Touring, silver with a spoiler. I'm 4'11", so the car seems very spacious to me. My husband is 6' and fits okay, in my car. His head can touch the ceiling (with ease), but even he has taken road trips with me and has grown to love this little car. My father-in-law has a Mazda as well, he has the Mazda 6 because he couldn't quite fit in the Mazda 3 model very well (he's about 6'4" and disabled). One of the greatest things about this car, in my opinion is the reliability. Out of all the usage I've put it through, I have not had to repair anything but the tires. I found this impressive, especially since it's a previously owned car. It's been wonderful to me. I love that I can trust it in the snow, rain, etc. I love the headlight features that turn with the steering wheel and I love that my tires will seemingly "autocorrect" themselves when I'm slipping. It's a wonderful vehicle. I sure love it and I plan to keep it until it completely breaks. The only upgrade I can see myself doing is possibly getting a bigger vehicle when my husband and I decide to have children, but even then, I have transported little ones in the back. Little snug, but still very spacious for the size and abilities of the car. Needless to say, I love this car! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse