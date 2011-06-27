Used 2011 Mazda 3 Sedan Consumer Reviews
Really Quite Impressive
I recently decided to impose some voluntary belt tightening in car payments and gas consumption. Over the past 20 years I've driven a number of BMW's, Audi's and Acura's, but "downgrading" to the Mazda 3 really wasn't a big deal. The car is very comfortable and quiet, is relatively fun to drive, and is for sure more reliable than BMW or Audi. No, it doesn't have all the "bells and whistles", performance capabilities, or panache and ego stroke of a BMW, but I also have a car payment that is less than half of what I used to have! Maybe I can retire 5 years sooner now!!
To much oil loss
I purchased a 2011 Mazda3 seven months ago, and have 21,000 miles. My local Mazda dealer has changed the oil every 5,000 miles using 5W20F oil. Every oil change the level has been a quart low. At the 10,000 mile change I ask the service manager to check the level before the oil was drained, he did and confirmed it to be a qt. low. At the 15,000 mile changed they again checked the oil and confirmed it to be a qt. low, and that we had an issue. At 20,000 miles they again said it was low but that was acceptable for my engine. The service manager just called me and said he has it in writing that 1 qt./1500 miles is acceptable for my car and I should be very pleased my car does as well as it is.
First Mazda and loving it!
I have always been a Truck and SUV type guy. Well with the cost of fuel and a hour commute every day to work I had to get rid of the jeep and get a car. I looked and found that the Mazda 3 had more for the buck then other cars. After now having it for 3 months I don't think I could of made a better choice. It has plenty of room for the family and I can even keep 2 strollers in the trunk. I average 30 MPG which is nice on the wallet.
Sporty and Dependable sedan!
I've had this car for almost 3 years now, I bought it certified-previously owned at a Mazda Dealership in Saratoga Springs, NY. I've driven it from New York to Arizona, from Arizona to New Mexico (Several times), from Arizona to Utah (Several times), From Utah to Nevada. I currently live in Salt Lake City. I've put several thousand miles on my car since I got it. I started with 30,000 and I am now at 80,000. It has been a phenomenal experience to say the least. Not only is this car reliable, but it's very sleek. I have the 2011 Mazda 3 i Touring, silver with a spoiler. I'm 4'11", so the car seems very spacious to me. My husband is 6' and fits okay, in my car. His head can touch the ceiling (with ease), but even he has taken road trips with me and has grown to love this little car. My father-in-law has a Mazda as well, he has the Mazda 6 because he couldn't quite fit in the Mazda 3 model very well (he's about 6'4" and disabled). One of the greatest things about this car, in my opinion is the reliability. Out of all the usage I've put it through, I have not had to repair anything but the tires. I found this impressive, especially since it's a previously owned car. It's been wonderful to me. I love that I can trust it in the snow, rain, etc. I love the headlight features that turn with the steering wheel and I love that my tires will seemingly "autocorrect" themselves when I'm slipping. It's a wonderful vehicle. I sure love it and I plan to keep it until it completely breaks. The only upgrade I can see myself doing is possibly getting a bigger vehicle when my husband and I decide to have children, but even then, I have transported little ones in the back. Little snug, but still very spacious for the size and abilities of the car. Needless to say, I love this car!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
High Value
Ive heard good things about Mazda cars, and liked the looks of the 3, but never drove a Mazda until my 1997 Honda Accord EX with 200,000 plus miles needed more in repairs than I wanted to spend. The excellent driving dynamics of the 3, zero percent financing, and a great price loaded with options sold me on a 2011 Mazda 3 i Touring. The strengths of the 3 are handling, build quality, interior quality, good mileage, and an excellent Bose sound systems with Bluetooth phone/music player integration. My mileage with the 3 in a mix of city/highway driving was better than expected, returning 37 MPG employing a conservative driving style.
Sponsored cars related to the 3
Related Used 2011 Mazda 3 Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner