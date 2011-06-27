  1. Home
Used 2005 Mazda 3 Sedan Consumer Reviews

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Over 320,000 miles still going

Lori, 10/21/2015
s 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5M)
I love my Mazda 3, I have over 320,000 miles on the engine still going strong. I wouldn't own another car! 2005 model 2.3

Not Bad!

flow_motion, 01/17/2011
I bought a used automatic Mazda 3 Sedan January of last year. It had about 103,000 KM. One year later, it's now at 123,000 KMS +... This car rocks! It's been very reliable, has caused me no trouble. The dealership have been extremely curtious, and polite. I'll definitely buy another Mazda! I agree with one person though, the accessories at the dealership are way over priced. Nonetheless, this car definitely packs in the "zoom zoom". The auto transmission should've been 5 speed rather then 4. Gas mileage in the city isn't good for a 4 cyl engine. Those are the negs... The pos outweigh the negs 10 fold! Love the red interior lights!

A Sad Day

Mike C, 11/28/2009
This is my 3rd review here for this car and my last. I just traded it in last week with 184,000 miles. I couldn't have asked any more of this gem. Here is my list of maintenance and repairs over the last 4 years: 47 oil changes, 2 sets of spark plugs, 4 air filters, 2 sets of rubber, 1 radiator flush, 1 transmission flush, 1 set of brake pads, 2 head lights bulbs and 1 battery. All but the transmission flush was done myself. Unexpected repairs: Zero

Super fun little car!

Sam, 02/12/2018
SP23 Special Edition 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5M)
This car is super cute and so fun to drive. It has no problem getting up to speed, and at 201,000 miles it still has no issue. It gets a little louder at 90mph. I love going fast in it which may or may not be a good thing haha. It takes corners so well, and shifts super smoothly with the manual 5 speed. I bought it with 160,000 miles on it, and it was in nearly perfect condition then. I've repaired the normal parts like brakes, water pump, serpentine belt, and some front end stuff. The only bad thing I can say about it is I have almost put as much into it in repairs as I bought it for. Granted it is over 200,000 miles now, but none of the repairs have been major. I also have had an issue with headlights going out constantly. The plastic covers are very foggy too, so it is difficult to see at night. Besides those two things, I would drive my Mazda forever if I could! It gets decent gas mileage at 26 mpg, which I love! The seat warmers are amazing, bose speakers never let me down, and the 6 CD player is great. At this point, I just want to see how many miles it can go! I commute about an hour round trip per day, so the miles are accumulating quickly. I have faith in it :)

All in the details

Ben MazdaSP, 11/18/2009
I got my Mazda SP after spending months researching and test driving sport sedans from EVERY other manufacturer. I was very meticulous and demanding. I then knew exactly what I wanted: a charcoal Mazda3 S manual. It took me weeks to find and was floored when I did. Great car! Transmission is superior to all others that I drove. The interior is designed very well; you can tell a great deal of thought went into every detail on this car. This car feels as though it should be 2-3 times more expensive than it is. I don't ever feel that I have to drive somewhere, I GET to drive somewhere! I've had it for awhile and still love it.It's done great both in the hot summer and on snowy mountain passes.

Report Abuse
