Used 2004 Mazda 3 Sedan Consumer Reviews

2.3L Engine Prone to Failure mazdaharp , 09/07/2013 27 of 28 people found this review helpful I've owned this car since day one. It is 9-1/2 years old and 103,000 miles on it. I've done all scheduled maintenance at the dealer. I've had a problem for a few years where this car has been chewing through oil but no one could out where it was going (no leaks, no visible burning, no blown head gasket). I'm adding about a quart every 750 miles. Insane. I finally took it to another dealer with a better service department when the first failed to identify the problem. The piston rings have failed. The only solution... a new engine for $7,200. The more research I do, the more I see this is a common problem but Mazda is refusing to acknowledge it. Report Abuse

Love this car but beware djshame , 04/23/2013 11 of 11 people found this review helpful I have had this car since it had 6 miles on it. The only issues i had in the begining was a belt that broke and ignition coils. This car is very fun to drive. However be aware that after 100k the engine starts to burn oil. I wasn't aware of this and didn't feel the need to check my oil on the regular. Hence i now need a new motor. Just a word of advice check your oil levels regularly at least once a week when you go over 100k in miles. Enjoy zoomzoom. Hence i bought a 2013 MSP3. love my Mazda's.... Report Abuse

2004 Mazda 2.3 Sedan duderino66 , 01/12/2012 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I bought my 2004 mazda3 used in 2006 with about 30k miles. Water pump died at 60k, alternator fried at 80k. Transmission crumped at 120k (ouch!). Fun to drive, surprisingly smooth on the highway for a 4-cylinder, and a good looking car inside and out. I'd buy another one, but probably opt for a 5-speed next time. Report Abuse

Great car until the warranty runs out Barry Rodriguez , 03/28/2015 s 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5M) 16 of 21 people found this review helpful I've had my 3 since Dcember of 2003. In 11 years i've put 70,000 miles on it. I've maintained meticulous records of all the service visits and have used only genuine mazda replacement parts. This past year my car has begun to ask for parts. First the tranny started to lock up in 3rd. replaced the speed sensor and ECU. worked fine until last month, now they say i have to replace the tranny all together. She also started to leak gas when filled. Mazda claims it's the pump. research on the net recomend replacement of just the pump cap the are prone to crack. BIG difference i price. Dealer also claims my power stearing hoses are bad and my oul filter is bad. my car has never leaked a drrop . Report Abuse