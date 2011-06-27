Used 2014 Mazda 2 Hatchback Consumer Reviews
Little Nicky 2014 Mazda2 Sport.
Loved this car. Great on gas, climbing hills, only $20.00 to fill it and it lasted us a week. Two minor accidents and we were not hurt at all. I loved this car. Packed it for a week worth of food, clothing etc for vacation. Handles awesome. Not great driving on slush on the highway, but could pass all SUVs going up hills in first gear in a snow storm! I regret trading it in and not keeping in as a second vehicle. Very reliable vehicle. I see where it is for sale now and debating on buying it again. Great sound system for the CD's. Never had any major issues with it.
incredibly fun car
this car offers great value, its a great drivers car and very economical. There are no other small cars in this segment which are this engaging to drive.
This little jellybean is sweet
I know I gave this little one some poor ratings based on the "basic" aspects of the interior and entertainment...but that doesn't account for it's amazing ride, mpg and handling. My biggest complaint is road noise and no technology. I think it's a great car, it just needs comfort, technology, and less road noise. Also the shocks that come stock are very noisy, should improve the quality of those as well as insulation to reduce road noise. Technology should include better sound system, automatic tinting, and available touch screen access.
Grate car for the price
Bought 2011 new still have it so far every thing OK. Then bought other for my son not a problem.....grate in city....OK in highway if you don't need to go faster than speed limit...Save money in gas, in the car, insurance etc
Worst Car I've ever ownded
I've had this car a little over 6 months and it has been nothing but trouble. My brakes stopped working after 2 months. I'm at 43,000 miles and the Transmission is now having issues and now I have lost $4000.00 on this stupid car. If a salesman tries to talk you into this car, keep walking and get a Toyota Yaris instead.
