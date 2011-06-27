Used 2014 Mazda 2 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
2 Hatchback
Touring 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A)
True Cost to Own
$22,943*
Total Cash Price
$7,581
Sport 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A)
True Cost to Own
$22,493*
Total Cash Price
$7,432
Touring 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$30,815*
Total Cash Price
$10,182
Sport 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$31,715*
Total Cash Price
$10,479
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 2 Hatchback Touring 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$732
|$755
|$777
|$801
|$824
|$3,889
|Maintenance
|$610
|$276
|$1,528
|$310
|$1,323
|$4,047
|Repairs
|$416
|$481
|$564
|$659
|$770
|$2,891
|Taxes & Fees
|$443
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$610
|Financing
|$408
|$327
|$243
|$152
|$55
|$1,185
|Depreciation
|$2,221
|$702
|$618
|$548
|$492
|$4,580
|Fuel
|$1,081
|$1,114
|$1,148
|$1,181
|$1,217
|$5,741
|True Cost to Own®
|$5,911
|$3,698
|$4,919
|$3,692
|$4,723
|$22,943
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 2 Hatchback Sport 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$718
|$740
|$762
|$785
|$808
|$3,813
|Maintenance
|$598
|$271
|$1,498
|$304
|$1,297
|$3,968
|Repairs
|$408
|$472
|$553
|$646
|$755
|$2,834
|Taxes & Fees
|$434
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$598
|Financing
|$400
|$321
|$238
|$149
|$54
|$1,162
|Depreciation
|$2,177
|$688
|$606
|$537
|$482
|$4,490
|Fuel
|$1,060
|$1,092
|$1,125
|$1,158
|$1,193
|$5,628
|True Cost to Own®
|$5,795
|$3,625
|$4,823
|$3,620
|$4,630
|$22,493
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 2 Hatchback Touring 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$984
|$1,014
|$1,044
|$1,075
|$1,107
|$5,224
|Maintenance
|$819
|$371
|$2,052
|$416
|$1,777
|$5,436
|Repairs
|$559
|$647
|$758
|$885
|$1,034
|$3,883
|Taxes & Fees
|$595
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$819
|Financing
|$548
|$440
|$326
|$204
|$74
|$1,592
|Depreciation
|$2,982
|$943
|$830
|$736
|$660
|$6,151
|Fuel
|$1,452
|$1,496
|$1,541
|$1,586
|$1,634
|$7,710
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,939
|$4,966
|$6,608
|$4,959
|$6,343
|$30,815
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 2 Hatchback Sport 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,012
|$1,043
|$1,074
|$1,107
|$1,139
|$5,376
|Maintenance
|$843
|$382
|$2,112
|$429
|$1,829
|$5,595
|Repairs
|$575
|$666
|$780
|$911
|$1,065
|$3,996
|Taxes & Fees
|$612
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$843
|Financing
|$564
|$453
|$336
|$210
|$76
|$1,638
|Depreciation
|$3,070
|$970
|$854
|$757
|$680
|$6,331
|Fuel
|$1,495
|$1,540
|$1,586
|$1,633
|$1,682
|$7,935
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,171
|$5,111
|$6,800
|$5,104
|$6,528
|$31,715
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2014 2
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 Mazda 2 in Virginia is:not available
Legal
Related Used 2014 Mazda 2 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019