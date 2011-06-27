Used 2008 Maybach 62 Consumer Reviews
A REAL review by a REAL Owner
Mike Scallia, 01/25/2009
0 of 0 people found this review helpful
The leather is so soft, and the navigation system is very reliable. This car is not the most fun to drive, but it is the most fun to sit in the back seats. If you can afford one, this is an amazing car to own
Report Abuse
Great Drive
Mike Bahss, 05/26/2008
0 of 0 people found this review helpful
The car overall is okay but I would just recommend a Honda Accord instead. The backseat does not have as much leg room but it will do.
Report Abuse
Sponsored cars related to the 62
Related Used 2008 Maybach 62 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used INFINITI Q50 2014
- Used Ford Ranger 2000
- Used INFINITI QX30 2017
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2003
- Used Nissan Versa 2018
- Used Lexus RX 450h 2015
- Used BMW X5 2016
- Used Audi A8 2018
- Used Audi A4 2010
- Used Volvo XC60 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Jaguar F-TYPE 2019
- Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe 2020
- 2022 Land Rover Range Rover News
- 2019 Subaru BRZ
- 2019 Volkswagen Passat
- Honda Clarity 2020
- 2020 BMW 5 Series
- 2021 BMW 4 Series News
- Ford F-450 Super Duty 2019
- 2021 Buick Enclave News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons