Vehicle overview

If the Rolls-Royce is the king of all automobiles, this must make the 2012 Maybach 57 the Kaiser. While the Rolls puts a premium on tradition, presentation and classic British opulence, the Maybach is all-business, no-nonsense and impervious to change, standing by while other ultra-luxury cars progress. This approach has not been successful, however, and as such, 2012 will be the Maybach's final year before it joins old Wilhelm in the annals of history.

Now, the Maybach 57 is actually one of three cars sold by this division of Mercedes-Benz. All are essentially the same car, but the 62 has a longer wheelbase, while the Landaulet has a quasi-convertible roof. Though the Maybach name nearly dates back to the Kaiser, the brand's current iteration was launched in 2002. The car itself also dates from that period, making it one of the oldest on the road.

Frankly, the Maybach's age shows and so does its lineage. Not only does the Maybach have a clear resemblance to the Mercedes-Benz S-Class introduced back in 2000, but it's mechanically based on that car as well. This is still a Mercedes-Benz we're talking about, and the Maybach has certainly been updated over the years, but in total, the 57 comes off as an über-Benz rather than a bespoke luxury sedan. By comparison, you'd be hard-pressed to detect the BMW influences in a Rolls-Royce, or the Volkswagen DNA in a Bentley.

To its credit, the 2012 Maybach 57 is still constructed to a standard that would make any old Prussian nod with stern approval. To send his crowned head back into the plush headrests, the Maybach comes with a choice of twin-turbocharged V12 engines: one good for 543 horsepower and the other for 620 hp. The latter is known as the 57 S.

Putting the Kaiser aside for a moment, it's the P. Diddys and Dubai oil executives of today who really matter. And what they are more likely to care about are the interior trappings. Sure, the dash looks every bit like something from the turn of the century (this one, not the Kaiser's) and its in-car electronics controls are a generation behind those found in the 2012 Mercedes-Benz S-Class. Yet our modern-day bigwigs are more likely to be enjoying their Maybach from the backseat, which has all the leather, wood and craftsmanship they'd expect given the Maybach's exorbitant cost.

The Maybach also sets itself apart from the Rolls by offering a pair of heated and reclining backseat captain's chairs separated by a center console containing climate and entertainment controls. It also has a miniature fridge perfect for chilling champagne -- though given open container laws, perhaps it would be better to get the Maybach 62 and its optional solid partition. If such opulence isn't opulent enough, buyers can turn to the Maybach "Commissioning Studio" that can equip a 57 in literally any way they wish. Just be prepared for shocking price tags, since Maybach options are extraordinarily expensive -- even at this price range.

To be honest, it's hard to compare cares that cost vastly more than the average American home and only slightly less than the gross domestic product of Kyrgyzstan. Yet if you intend to spend most of your time in the backseat, then the 2012 Maybach 57 or its long-wheelbase sibling is probably your best choice. If you want something with more character that doesn't look 10 years old the second it leaves the dealership, we think a Rolls-Royce Phantom or Bentley Mulsanne would be a better choice. It's also hard to argue with a "regular old" Mercedes-Benz S600. That probably wouldn't be the choice of the Kaiser, but Angela Merkel would no doubt appreciate its more modern take on German luxury.