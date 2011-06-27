Vehicle overview

The 2010 Maybach 57 is one of three models sold from the ultra-luxury division of Mercedes-Benz -- the others being the long-wheelbase 62 version and the quasi-convertible Laundaulet. Though the Maybach name dates back to the 1920s, the current iteration was launched back in 2002 when Mercedes-Benz saw a need to jump into the ultra-luxury-sedan segment while BMW and Volkswagen were gobbling up Britain's most storied automotive marques (Rolls and Bentley, respectively).

The resulting car shares not only a passing resemblance to the previous-generation Mercedes-Benz S-Class, but its basic platform as well. As such, the 57 comes across as much more of an über-Benz rather than its own bespoke car like its Brit-German rivals do. However, saying that a car is too much like a Mercedes-Benz is like saying your date looks too darn much like Heidi Klum. Highlights include impenetrably solid construction, fine craftsmanship, bulletproof engineering and a choice of two twin-turbo V12 engines hand-built by a single technician at Mercedes AMG headquarters in Germany. The "base" 57 produces 543 horsepower, while the 57 S gets 604. For 2010, a special-edition Maybach 57 Zeppelin debuts and features a more powerful version of the 6.0-liter twin-turbo V12 found in the 57 S that's good for 631 hp.

Of course, performance is one thing, but for super limousines like a Maybach, the interior is of paramount importance. While it doesn't have the sort of grand, old-world interior design of the Rolls-Royce Phantom, the 57 has the abundance of leather and wood you'd expect from a vehicle this expensive. Its backseat is where it really sets itself apart from the Rolls, with a pair of heated and reclining captain's chairs separated by a center console containing climate and entertainment controls.

When ordering a 57 at a Maybach "Commissioning Studio," customers can equip their car in literally any way they wish. If they want alpaca upholstery instead of regular old cow leather, the "Maybach Relationship Manager" can probably make it happen; just be prepared to pay a colossal amount of money. Indeed, Maybach regular options are extraordinarily expensive.

It's hard to compare cars that cost vastly more than the average American home and only slightly less than the entire nation of Turkmenistan. Despite its many niceties, though, the 2010 Maybach 57 can't match a Rolls-Royce for exquisitely decadent luxury and that uniquely British character that dates back a century. The Maybach has a classic name, but it's very much the world's nicest old S-Class.