Vehicle overview

If Rolls-Royces are motorcars fit for Queen Elizabeth, the 2008 Maybach 57 is an auto fit for Chancellor Angela Merkel. The Maybach is all business, mixing a restrained German aesthetic with exquisite luxury, while the Rolls puts its emphasis on presentation and classical British opulence. For this rarest of rare luxury sedans, it is this difference in character that will ultimately determine which enters the garages of the wealthiest Americans.

Maybach dates back to post-World War I Germany, when the company produced a selection of opulent luxury automobiles on par with Great Britain's Rolls-Royce. These cars weren't Maybach's principal venture, though, as it primarily produced engines for trains, boats and zeppelins. Automobile production stopped after World War II and the brand became the possession of Daimler-Benz during the 1960s. That was fitting, since Wilhelm Maybach was chief designer of the very first Mercedes and a co-founder of Daimler-Motoren-Gesellschaft, the same company that would eventually merge with Benz & Cie to create one of the world's most honored automobile manufacturers.

Today's 2008 Maybach 57 and its higher-performance 57 S edition represent the brand's resurrection, brought forth when the parent company saw an ultraluxury niche present beyond the already lofty brand cachet established by Mercedes-Benz. They also saw chief German rivals BMW and Volkswagen gobble up Britain's most storied automotive marques in Rolls-Royce and Bentley, respectively.

Sharing more than just a passing resemblance to the previous-generation Mercedes-Benz S-Class, the Maybach 57 and its stretched 62 sibling come across as much more of an über-Benz than a Bentley seems like an über-Audi, for instance. The basic platform is similar, and each of the AMG-sourced twin-turbo V12 engines is constructed by a single technician (5.5-liter in the 57 and 6.0-liter in the 57 S). The larger power plant produces 604 horsepower and 738 pound-feet of torque, which results in a 0-60-mph sprint in about 5 seconds. That makes it one of the world's fastest sedans despite weighing 6,000 pounds -- more than a Ford Expedition.

Of course, performance is one thing, but for super limousines like a Maybach, the interior environment is of paramount importance. Leather and wood are in required abundance, while the rear quarters are set apart from Rolls-Royce by providing a greater selection of standard electronic goodies. There's also a small refrigerator to chill champagne -- although we're not sure how that jibes with open-container laws. When ordering their beautiful new car at a Maybach "Commissioning Studio," customers can equip their potential 57 or 57 S in literally any way they wish. If they want alpaca upholstery instead of regular old cow leather, the "Maybach Relationship Manager" can probably make it happen -- just be prepared to pay a colossal amount of money.

It's hard to compare cars that cost vastly more than the average American home and only slightly less than the GDP of Tajikistan. Despite its many niceties, though, the 2008 Maybach 57 can't match a Rolls-Royce for exquisitely decadent luxury and that uniquely British character that dates back a century. The Maybach has a classic name, but it's very much the world's nicest S-Class. It does offer more standard toys than the Rolls, but you're more likely to feel like a king when riding aboard a Phantom. In the Maybach, you'll feel more like a super-rich Trump type in need of onboard Bloomberg television and a good spot to place your gold-plated laptop.