Vehicle overview

If a Rolls-Royce is a motor car fit for a king, the 2011 Maybach 57 is an automobile fit for a German chancellor. The Rolls emphasizes presentation and classic British opulence, while the Maybach is all business, mixing a restrained German aesthetic with exquisite luxury and technology. The Maybach's lackluster sales success would indicate which of these approaches most high-end luxury buyers prefer, but it's this difference in character that's likely to ultimately determine which joins your multicar garage.

The Maybach 57 is one of three models sold from the ultra-luxury division of Mercedes-Benz -- the others being the long-wheelbase Maybach 62 and quasi-convertible Maybach Laundaulet. Though the Maybach name dates back to the 1920s, the current iteration was launched in 2002 when Mercedes-Benz jumped into the ultra-luxury sedan segment to keep pace with BMW and Volkswagen, which had gobbled up Britain's most storied automotive marques (Rolls and Bentley, respectively). The resulting car shares not only a passing resemblance to the styling of the previous-generation 2011 Mercedes-Benz S-Class but also its basic platform as well. As such, the 57 comes across as an über-Benz rather than a bespoke car like the Rolls and Bentley.

Of course, saying that a car is too much like a Mercedes-Benz is like saying your date looks too darn much like Scarlett Johansson. Although with the solid construction, fine craftsmanship and bulletproof engineering, the Maybach 57 features a choice of two twin-turbo V12 engines hand-built by a single technician at Mercedes AMG headquarters in Germany. The "base-model" 57 produces 543 hp, while the 57 S gets a bump up to 620 hp for 2011 (it previously produced 604 hp).

Of course, performance is one thing, but for super limousines like a Maybach, the interior is of paramount importance. While it doesn't have the sort of grand, old-world interior design of the 2011 Rolls-Royce Phantom, the 57 has the abundance of leather and wood you'd expect from a vehicle this expensive. Its backseat is where it really sets itself apart from the Rolls, with a pair of heated and reclining captain's chairs separated by a center console containing climate and entertainment controls. Oh, and it also has a miniature fridge perfect for chilling champagne -- though we're not sure how that jibes with open container laws. Perhaps it would be best to get the long-wheelbase 62 with the optional solid partition just in case.

When ordering a 57 at a Maybach "Commissioning Studio," customers can equip their car in literally any way they wish. If they want alpaca upholstery instead of regular old cow leather, the "Maybach Relationship Manager" can probably make it happen -- just be prepared to pay a colossal amount of money. Indeed, Maybach regular options are extraordinarily expensive.

It's hard to compare cars that cost vastly more than the average American home and only slightly less than the entire nation of Tajikistan. Despite its many niceties, though, the 2011 Maybach 57 can't match a Rolls-Royce for exquisitely decadent luxury and that uniquely British character that dates back a century. The Maybach has a classic name, but it's very much the world's nicest S-Class. That may be perfect if you're a German chancellor or P. Diddy (he owns several), but for others, the Phantom will be the more regal choice.