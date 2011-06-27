Used 2009 Maserati Quattroporte Sedan Consumer Reviews
A real review.
Jacob Marks, 11/18/2009
9 of 15 people found this review helpful
This is the first car I have owned that had cost over $100,000. The 3 other cars I have owned were less than $30,000. This is the first car I have not thought twice about getting. I knew I wanted one. So, back to the QP. The car is a dream to drive. Seriously. A head-turner and a rubber-burner. The car is fast, but I never can really "open 'er up" on the freeway. Which really stinks. In any case, the car is great looking and sounding, inside and out. But with all great things, there are a few kinks Maserati should iron out.
Greatest Car
Alex, 04/15/2009
11 of 49 people found this review helpful
I have 3 lamborghinis, 4 bentleys, 2 rolls royces, 8 ferraris, 3 aston martins, 1 bugatti, a bmw, and a audi r8 because i collect cars. but i have to say my favorite car is my maserati quattroporte.
