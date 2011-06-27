Used 2009 Maserati Quattroporte S Consumer Reviews
What a exciting car
I've owned many cars in my life, and I will have to admit this is one of the most exciting car that I've ever driven. It's basically a four door Ferrari - With power, melody, practicability and comfort. The car has only been driven once a week for leisure, and was parked in the garage for the most of the time. I've never done any repair except every 3000 miles oil change an semi annual service tune up. Just like another review, the only complain I have for this car was the distance between the gas and brake paddles, they are too close to each other. Other than that, this is a great vehicle. ***Still runs strong. ***
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
absolutely suprising!!!
I've owned 6 bentleys, somewhere around 30 Mercedes, bmws, audis, jags, & even a jensen intercepter, but I've never been as surprisingly pleased as I am with my new Maserati quattroporte s! Incredibly quick, quiet, smooth, & gorgeous! Only two minor complaints:1-the lane change lever is too far from the steering wheel and behind too large paddle shifters. 2-accelerator & brake are too close together. We haven't been able to activate my bluetooth phone and I'm 90 miles from the dealer so we're dealing by phone!
if youre tall
we all know the pros- stylish, great sound, exotic, head turner etc... however, im 6'3 230 and its too tight in the driver seat. my legs feel like they are held too close together and i need the seat to extend further back. cant keep it, but the grand turismo fits much better.
Sponsored cars related to the Quattroporte
Related Used 2009 Maserati Quattroporte S info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner