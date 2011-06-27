Used 2009 Maserati Quattroporte S Consumer Reviews

Buk Lau , 06/28/2018 S 4dr Sedan (4.7L 8cyl 6A)

11 of 11 people found this review helpful

I've owned many cars in my life, and I will have to admit this is one of the most exciting car that I've ever driven. It's basically a four door Ferrari - With power, melody, practicability and comfort. The car has only been driven once a week for leisure, and was parked in the garage for the most of the time. I've never done any repair except every 3000 miles oil change an semi annual service tune up. Just like another review, the only complain I have for this car was the distance between the gas and brake paddles, they are too close to each other. Other than that, this is a great vehicle. ***Still runs strong. ***