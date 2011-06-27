Used 2008 Maserati Quattroporte Sedan Consumer Reviews
A true Motorhead's car!
I'm an old motorhead, former race driver, etc., having owned many performance cars over the years. I had a 2003 Mercedes-Benz CL600 for 5 years and it was braking the bank! For reliability, it was the worst car I have ever owned! I looked for many months for a good replacement and also decided to go with a 4 door car. I found a stunning bespoken 2008 Quattroporte Executive GT car with the most beautiful paint job . . . ever. It has the very rare "blu malogo" paint. For our crappy road conditions in California I believe that 18" wheels would have given a more comfortable ride. My 19" wheels are a bit too stiff, with their low profile. The 4.2 Ferrari V8 performs quite well, especially when you give it some revs. Keep in mind, this is a street car, not a track car and you will be very satisfied. One of the best things I discovered, after owning it for three years, is that, so far, it has been extremely reliable. In fact the only problem that I had was the driver's window-regulator had to be replaced. I chose the 2008 model over newer ones because I thought it best represented the true Maserati sedan styling, such as the classic grille, headlights and tail lights. So far . . . this sweet sedan is a keeper!
Amazizizing
The Maserati Quattroporte is about the sexiest sedan you'll ever see, and its Italian craftsmanship reflects passion. Its styling, by the legendary Pininfarina, shows them all how it should be done, without tricks. The lines are so shapely they're striking. Its cabin is roomy for a car this low and stylish, but it's really all about the quality of its materials, with nine shades of leather and six types of wood to choose from. The controls could and should be simpler, but that's true of all the top luxury cars today.
Disappointed
I am disappointed with this car. I am very glad I set up a lease instead of purchasing it. At first, the car looked stunning in the dealer. I took a test drive, and it drove well on the streets. I wanted to experiment with Maserati. I thought this car was great, until I saw the Mercedes Benz CLS 63 AMG. My lease was nearing an end, and I already had complaints with the car. The rear seat comfort was not acceptable. I didn't realize this, since I am normally the one driving. Also, the Navigation malfunctioned. The power is lacking compared to my former Mercedes Benz E55 AMG. Overall, I think it was a good experience to try the Maserati, because now I now to stick with Mercedes AMG.
