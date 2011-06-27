Used 2018 Maserati Levante Base Specs & Features

  1. Home
More about the 2018 Levante
Overview
Starting MSRP
$74,050
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
descent controlyes
Center and rear limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG16
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/20 mpg
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)295.4/422.0 mi.
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size3.0 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Horsepower345 hp @ 5750 rpm
Torque369 lb-ft @ 1750 rpm
Turning circle38.4 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves24
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Packages
Climate Package +$400
In-Car Entertainment
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
280 watts stereo outputyes
8 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
memory card slotyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front door pocketsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
leather steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Power Adjustable Foot Pedals +$400
Ventilated Front Seats +$900
Panorama Sunroof +$1,500
Four-Zone Climate Control +$1,500
Upgraded Full Leather Upholstery +$500
Headrest Trident Stitching on Premium Leather +$450
Cargo Rails +$300
Upholstery w/Full Premium Drilled Leather +$3,000
Heated/Wood/Leather Covered 3-Spoke Steering Wheel (Sabbiai) +$800
Active Shift Paddles +$550
Heated Wood/Leather Steering Wheel +$550
Upholstery w/Full Premium Leather +$3,000
Bowers & Wilkins Sound System +$3,300
Power Rear Side Sunblind +$450
Alcantara Headliner and Pillars +$1,500
Smoking Kit +$85
Harman Kardon Premium Sound System +$2,000
Steel Trunk Sill +$400
Steel Illuminated Door Sills +$800
Heated Sport Steering Wheel +$50
Steel Door Sills +$600
Leather Covered 3-Spoke Steering Wheel (Sabbia) +$250
Inox Sport Foot Pedals +$200
Wood/Leather Covered 3-Spoke Steering Wheel +$500
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
8 -way power driver seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Summer Performance Tires +$420
Three Coat Paint +$2,700
20" NEW Design Efesto Alloy Wheel +$2,000
19" Painted Zefiro Alloy Wheels +$300
Mica Paint +$925
Kick Sensor +$100
20" NEW Design Efesto Alloy Wheel Dark +$2,300
Roof Rails in Metallic Finish +$600
21" Anteo Alloy Wheels DARK +$3,900
Metallic Paint +$925
21" Anteo Alloy Wheels +$3,600
Bi-Xenon Full Adaptive Front Lighting System w/Washers +$1,000
Silver Painted Brake Calipers +$800
Metallescent Paint +$925
Skid Plates in Metallic Finishing +$600
Yellow Painted Brake Calipers +$800
20" Nereo Alloy Wheels +$1,800
Soft Close Doors +$770
20" NEW Nereo Grey Alloy Wheels +$2,100
Blue Painted Brake Calipers +$800
Black Painted Brake Calipers +$800
Red Painted Brake Calipers +$800
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place19.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight4650 lbs.
Height66.1 in.
Length197.0 in.
Overall Width with Mirrors85.0 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors77.5 in.
Wheel base118.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Grigio Metallo Metallic
  • Nero
  • Grigio Maratea Metallescent
  • Nero Ribelle Mica
  • Bianco
  • Grigio Metallic
  • Verde Ossido Metallic
  • Rosso Rubino Mica
  • Rame Mica
  • Champagne Metallescent
  • Blu Emozione Mica
  • Blu Passione Mica
  • Bianco Alpi Pearlescent
Interior Colors
  • Nero w/Rosso Stitching, premium leather
  • Nero w/Cuoio Stitching, premium leather
  • Nero, premium leather
  • Nero w/Grigio Stitching, premium leather
  • Rosso w/Nero Stitching, premium leather
  • Marrone w/Rosso Stitching, premium leather
  • Cuoio, premium leather
  • Sabbia, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
polished alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
19 in. wheelsyes
265/50R19 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Other models