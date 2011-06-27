Used 2018 Maserati Levante Consumer Reviews

Exotic SUV? Danno1 , 02/17/2018 S 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) 44 of 47 people found this review helpful I have had my Levante for one month. My last car (Jaguar XFR) is a great comparison for someone who needs an SUV but wants the performance of a sports car. The answer is yes and no. It's not a sports car, BUT, you get the thrill of one. Firstly, the reviews you read are usually about the base Levante. Which is crap. The S is a real Maserati though.You shouldn't buy this car if all you care about is cargo space, tech, finish etc...etc... You only buy this SUV if you want a thrilling ride because you care about the engine. I've never owned a maserati before, but I can tell you the following: This car is more thrilling than a 510hp Jag. It's all in the exhaust and Ferrari engine combination. Somehow it works better than the Ghibli and the Quattroporte (I test drove both) because it's an SUV. So.... Positives... after about three hours you learn how the car performs, and using the best in class (by far) paddles, and/or the sports mode, you learn that this car is a real Massa, and a cousin of Ferrari. This is where this car begins and ends. I test drove the Macan GTS (amazing) and the Cayenne S (fine) and they were both great, with better finish to interior* and tighter handling, and at around the same price. But here's the thing, neither had any personality whatsoever compared to the Levante S. The handling was tight and controlled but boring. I'm no race driver, but I understand my cars, and the Levante S is an exotic amongst SUVs because of the engine, handling and exhuast note. You'll need to pay a LOT more on insurance for a Levante because it really is an exotic. The negatives on this car are that every reviewer has mentioned that it shares buttons with jeep etc. but I've never known anyone who shops for this car who's even sat in a Jeep. Anyway I can tell you that the tech. is fine (compared to a 2016 mercedes e400 cabrio that my wife drives) and the interior looks more luxurious than any porsche, but to touch, porsche wins. Here's the thing, if you want a luxury suv but don't care about performance, than forget this car. If you want performance AND luxury, the only cars better than this are the Porsche Cayenne Turbo and/or maybe cayenne GTS. The thing is, they just don't have the exotic feel of this car. This is a drivers car, not a driver's, partner's car. 3000 revs and the exhaust expoldes like a Ferarri engine should, and it will blow you away. Now another downside. Maserati after sales are [non-permissible content removed]. Another one, it's insurance group is the same as Ferrari, Lambo, Aston etc. even for a V6 production SUV so be warned. It's worth it, but be warned, you're not buying a Lexus. Oh and it drinks gas like CRAZY. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Buyers be ware 2018 Maserati Levante Paul , 03/21/2019 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) 17 of 19 people found this review helpful Buyers be ware 2018 Maserati Levante If you are thinking of buying or leasing a Maserati read this first This is a 4 month review, I wanted to drive the car for a while before giving my opinion of the car and of my experiences to fellow car enthusiast who might be in the market for a sports SUV. The buying experience was as good and easy as expected from a dealership of this caliper. Helpful sales staff, water espresso, the works. The Levante: The car started falling apart the first week of ownership. Plastic windshield molding literally came out and started flapping about the first time I got on a freeway. On top of that the USB port didn’t work at all. Being disappointed I took the car back to the dealership and the sales person drove with me to service and told me that all will be taken care of. The service dept. gave me a loaner and I didn’t hear from them for 4 days. Finally I called. They told me they were waiting for parts for the stereo system. It had to be completely replaced because of a short in the USB port. When I picked up the car one of my rims and tire was damaged. It had a 3 inch gash. Of course service manager said that it wasn’t them, but agreed to fix the rim only not willing to change a brand new but damaged tire. 3 days later molding popped out again and I was right back again. I have since made 6 more trips to service department for various noise/parts reasons. Service manager refuses to fix factory defective brakes. Brakes make a lot of grinding/squealing noise when braking. Service department is not what you would expect at a Ferrari. Its 10x10 ft room with a kitchen, sofa, tv and a coffee machine and it doubles for employee break room. Also Ferrari service doesn’t have any loaners. One of the times I was there I had to rent from Enterprise and now they broke it off with rental companies and it has became impossible to get a loaner. Service manager tells you to expect a call when loaner will become available and weeks go by without a phone call. Ferrari service center in long island gets 1 star at best. Cons: 1. Noisy/squeaky brakes (factory defect) 2. 1 second delayed acceleration (better in sport mode) 3. Transmission gear shifter constantly gets stock and is very hard to get into the right driving mode. Pops into Reverse instead of Park or N instead of drive. 4. Infotainment screen auto dimming and brightness adjustment for day/night doesn’t work 5. Standard speakers produce very plain and empty sound especially at low-mid volume, not very loud at full volume. 6. For the exterior size of the car the interior accommodations are very tight and trunk is smaller than most sedans. 7. Very poor communication and customer service Long island Ferrari/ Maserati Service center 8. Eats a lot of gas, even in eco-mode (ICE MODE) 350 miles per 20 gallon tank Pros: 1. Air suspension provides a better ride quality on New York roads. 2. Infotainment system is lag free well thought out. Easy to use while driving. My advice is stay away from Maserati cars and especially from NY Long island branch. Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Sport and luxury under one roof Rob , 11/19/2018 GranSport 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) 9 of 11 people found this review helpful After owning BMW X5’s, Porsche Cayenne S and Macan Turbo, the Levante is more luxurious but drives much heavier and feels like a bigger SUV. These other cars were better driving cars. Engine sound is great but sounds better than it performs, although it performs very well. Priced too high vs competition and resale value and gas mileage are poor. Dealers offering huge discounts which tells you something. Having said that, it is a great combination of sportiness and luxury and it’s styling stands out. No service required over the first 4 months. Safety Performance Interior Comfort Value Report Abuse

Best car I have purchased so far Milco , 06/06/2019 GranSport 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) 4 of 4 people found this review helpful The quality of the interiors is outstanding. The car came equipped with all the Adas (Autonomous driving Level 2). Concerning the road holding, equipped with 4 Pirelli Sottozero, she has been lake effect proof (I live in West Michigan). Honestly on dry I cannot even get close to the limit without risking to get my license burned. Concerning the engine, well it is a Ferrari engine, anyway my Levante towed my race car several times even down to Georgia, I have experienced plenty of torque and towing at 70mph (this is the max speed I can publicly declare isn't it?) the transmission temperature always remained in the normal range, even in summer. I never did any serious off road, but driving in some muddy road, so I cannot express any reliable judgement, even if the pneumatic suspension allow to adjust the height from the ground allowing pretty deep fords. The downside of buying this car is the fuel economy, she does everything (even racing in a track) but you just need to feed her. An other characteristic which should be improved is the storage volume which is slightly bigger than my previous Lexus RX350. Unfortunately we have been hit by a violent storm, so I could test the off road quality of the Levante using the vehicle to clean my propriety: I could tow a cart full of wood uphill of a wet and steep trailer without any issue Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse