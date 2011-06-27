  1. Home
Used 2009 Maserati GranTurismo S Consumer Reviews

King of its category

Paul, 07/07/2010
16 of 16 people found this review helpful

Driven BMW 645, 750, 545, Mercedes 550, Porsche Boxtser Spyder and many, many more. Rolled the 550 and Porsche immediately following a test drive of the S. Never regretted the move, the car is special and if having to respond constantly while driving what type of car this is I'll take that as cost of ownership. Wonderful ride each and every day on the road.

