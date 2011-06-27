  1. Home
  2. Maserati
  3. Maserati GranTurismo
  4. Used 2008 Maserati GranTurismo
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2008 Maserati GranTurismo Features & Specs

More about the 2008 GranTurismo
Overview
Starting MSRP
$110,000
See GranTurismo Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$110,000
Drive typeRear wheel drive
transmission hill holderyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$110,000
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$110,000
Torque339 lb-ft @ 4750 rpm
Base engine size4.2 l
Horsepower405 hp @ 7100 rpm
Turning circle35.1 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$110,000
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
front head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
adaptive headlightsyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$110,000
Bose premium brand stereo systemyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
11 total speakersyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$110,000
remote trunk releaseyes
cruise controlyes
leather and alloy steering wheelyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on doorsyes
Climate controlyes
alloy and leather trim on center consoleyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on dashyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$110,000
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$110,000
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$110,000
10 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
10 -way power driver seatyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$110,000
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$110,000
Front track62.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity9.2 cu.ft.
Length192.2 in.
Curb weight4147 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place9.2 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.33 cd.
Height53.3 in.
EPA interior volume95.2 cu.ft.
Wheel base115.8 in.
Width72.7 in.
Rear track62.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$110,000
Exterior Colors
  • Bianco Eldorado
  • Nero
  • Grigio Granito
  • Nero Carbonio
  • Grigio Touring
  • Grigio Alfieri
  • Argento Luna
  • Blu Mediterraneo
  • Grigio Nuvolari
  • Grigio Palladio
  • Verde Goodwood
  • Blu Sebring
  • Blu Malago
  • Blu Nettuno
  • Bordeaux Ponteveccio
  • Blu Oceano
  • Giallo Granturismo
  • Rosso Mondiale
Interior Colors
  • Beige, premium leather
  • Avorio, premium leather
  • Bordeaux, premium leather
  • Rosso Corallo, premium leather
  • Grigio Medio, premium leather
  • Grigio Ghiaccio, premium leather
  • Cuoio Sella, premium leather
  • Cuoio, premium leather
  • Nero, premium leather
  • Blu Navy, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$110,000
285/40R Z tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
19 x 10.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$110,000
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$110,000
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
See GranTurismo Inventory

Related Used 2008 Maserati GranTurismo info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles