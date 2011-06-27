Used 2008 Maserati GranTurismo Features & Specs
|Overview
See GranTurismo Inventory
Starting MSRP
$110,000
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Combined MPG
|15
|Total Seating
|4
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$110,000
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|transmission hill holder
|yes
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$110,000
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|13/19 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|0/0 mi.
|Combined MPG
|15
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$110,000
|Torque
|339 lb-ft @ 4750 rpm
|Base engine size
|4.2 l
|Horsepower
|405 hp @ 7100 rpm
|Turning circle
|35.1 ft.
|Valves
|32
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V8
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$110,000
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|self-leveling headlights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|front head airbags
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|adaptive headlights
|yes
|front and rear seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|high pressure washers headlamps
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Emergency interior trunk release
|yes
|xenon high intensity discharge headlamp
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$110,000
|Bose premium brand stereo system
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|auxiliary audio input
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|Bose premium brand speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|radio data system
|yes
|11 total speakers
|yes
|surround audio surround audio (discrete)
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$110,000
|remote trunk release
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|leather and alloy steering wheel
|yes
|alloy, leather and wood trim on doors
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|alloy and leather trim on center console
|yes
|alloy, leather and wood trim on dash
|yes
|alloy and leather trim on shift knob
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|rear parking sensors
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|electric speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|trunk light
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$110,000
|Power mirrors
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$110,000
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$110,000
|10 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|premium leather
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|10 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$110,000
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|folding center armrest
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$110,000
|Front track
|62.4 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|9.2 cu.ft.
|Length
|192.2 in.
|Curb weight
|4147 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|9.2 cu.ft.
|Drag Coefficient
|0.33 cd.
|Height
|53.3 in.
|EPA interior volume
|95.2 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|115.8 in.
|Width
|72.7 in.
|Rear track
|62.6 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$110,000
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$110,000
|285/40R Z tires
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|19 x 10.5 in. wheels
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
Sponsored cars related to the GranTurismo
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$110,000
|double wishbone rear suspension
|yes
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|double wishbone front suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$110,000
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Rust
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Related Used 2008 Maserati GranTurismo info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chrysler 300 2006
- Used Lexus GX 460 2015
- Used Dodge Charger 2010
- Used BMW X5 2011
- Used Ford Explorer 2002
- Used Chrysler 200 2015
- Used Dodge Journey 2015
- Used Toyota Corolla 2012
- Used Toyota Camry Hybrid 2018
- Used Mazda 6 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Jeep Compass News
- 2021 Nissan GT-R News
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT
- 2020 Q7
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class
- 2019 Durango
- Chevrolet Colorado 2019
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe
- 2019 Chevrolet Spark
- Ford Escape Plug-In Hybrid 2020
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Maserati Levante
- 2020 Ghibli
- 2020 Quattroporte
- 2019 Maserati Quattroporte
- 2019 Levante
- 2019 Maserati Ghibli
- 2020 Maserati Quattroporte
- 2019 Ghibli
- Maserati Quattroporte 2019
- Maserati GranTurismo Convertible 2019