Used 2004 Maserati Coupe Consumer Reviews
Better than adrenalin
This is a very exciting car, whether you drive it or just look at it. The acceleration, cornering, braking, and overall handling characteristics are outstanding. It gets looks even from people who are not "car people."
Sweet
Once the driver grows into the car, passengers would rather be driven than try to drive it (If one is not in the mood to drive, the car can barely be driven; it simply says:"If you want to drive a Ford, drive a Ford, don't drive me!".) It's sound is peerless. The feeling of the climbing revs is better than the most exquisite foot massage. The interior is impeccably and tastefully finished. Although it's a no-gadget car, it is not in the slightest utilitarian (as is the competition). It is the best value car of its class. The head mechanic says it's a Ferrari at half the price (this engine is put into the F360, mfg'd by Maserati) Sweet!
True Exotic Sports Car
WOW! Get behind the wheel of a Maserati Coupe Cambiocorsa and you will understand the hype and accolades. I turned in a Porsche 911 C4S to buy one. I have driven a BMW M3, BMW M5, and the Porsche, and the Maserati is definetely the most fun of them all to drive. The M5 felt more refined and had more spontaneous raw power (6 speed), and the Porsche was all around more precise and smooth, but the Maserati is a true sports car! It has great power and handling with the most appealing looks. It has a great exhaust and engine sound even without the tubi exhaust. The F1 paddles gives the driver a formula track feel. Everyone stares at this Italian beauty. If you can, indulge. As Ferris Bueller would say, I would highly recommend one for anyone who can afford to buy one!
maserati coupe
New toy. Very fast. F1 transmission is a bit quirky to drive especially at low speed, ie., parking and the like. At speed it is awesome. Don't know how reliable this car will be. Looks good.
Style, Class and Fun
A car that does not drive itself, it requires an understanding of standard shifting. This car is hungry for speed, but once you get acquainted with it provides a fun driving experience even at low urban speeds. The engine is a Ferrari, so you are driving the best there is. It is surprisingly spacious for 4 passengers even as it looks definitely like a sport coupe. Quality design and finishes are noticeable throughout.
