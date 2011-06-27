  1. Home
Used 2003 Maserati Coupe Consumer Reviews

Magnum, 10/02/2019
Cambiocorsa 2dr Coupe (4.2L 8cyl 6AM)
You should be careful when looking at this car, oil changes over $200, Clutches that can wear out in less than 10,000 miles. Very hard car to work on

