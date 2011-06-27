  1. Home
  2. Lotus
  3. Lotus Esprit
  4. Used 2004 Lotus Esprit
  5. Used 2004 Lotus Esprit Coupe
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2004 Lotus Esprit Coupe Consumer Reviews

More about the 2004 Esprit
5(33%)4(67%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.3
3 reviews
Write a review
See all Esprits for sale
List Price Estimate
$17,108 - $33,645
Used Esprit for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Worth the trouble

thurscarguy, 08/11/2004
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

This car is fast and fun. It isn't reliable but worth the trouble. If your going on a long trip don't even think about taking one but if you want a sporty, enique, and fast this is your ride.

Report Abuse

The Best of The Best

krush, 08/01/2004
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

amzing, this car dominates evryone, it is the best vehicle anyone could hope for. If only someone around here could give my car a work out.

Report Abuse

Musclecar in Exotic Clothing

jbrookstone, 02/20/2006
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Only 33 2003.5-2004 Final Edition Lotus Esprits were made and shipped to the United States. Equipped with a turbocharged 32-valve flat-plane crankshaft V8, they start, idle and sound very much like a '60's era musclecar with a hot cam. Exhaust note is very good from a low grumble at idle to a roar under acceleration. There is almost no turbo lag, tons of torque above 2000 rpm allowing the Esprit to easily burn rubber in its first 3 gears. Steering is very, very fast and precise - plus the turning radius is exceptionally tight. Cockpit space is adequate for those under 6 feet and trunk space is surprisingly generous. Handling is outstanding, as in all Lotuses. Front spoiler seeks bumps.

Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Esprits for sale

Related Used 2004 Lotus Esprit Coupe info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles