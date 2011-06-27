Used 2003 Lotus Esprit Consumer Reviews
World's Best Car
Jamez, 02/20/2004
0 of 0 people found this review helpful
Great Car, no problems, love it!
could be better but i still love it
HenryC, 06/07/2004
0 of 0 people found this review helpful
the interior is a little tight, but its well worth it. your outside view it slightly limited but i don't complain about it. its not too bad. it uses a lot of gas and normally its not a big deal but with gas prices today i pay almost a third more then i usually do so i cut back on its drive time.
