2003 Lotus Esprit Review
Pros & Cons
- Sharp steering, exclusivity, fighter jet acceleration.
- Dated chassis, minimal outward visibility, cramped cockpit.
List Price Estimate
$14,954 - $30,793
Edmunds' Expert Review
The Lotus Esprit may not be as easy to live with as an Acura NSX or Porsche 911 is, but it's not as common either.
2003 Highlights
Specs for the 2003 Lotus Esprit weren't available, but based on the 2002 model, changes would be minor as the Esprit enters its last year of production.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Jamez,02/20/2004
Great Car, no problems, love it!
HenryC,06/07/2004
the interior is a little tight, but its well worth it. your outside view it slightly limited but i don't complain about it. its not too bad. it uses a lot of gas and normally its not a big deal but with gas prices today i pay almost a third more then i usually do so i cut back on its drive time.
MPG
14 city / 21 hwy
Seats 2
5-speed manual
Gas
350 hp @ 6500 rpm
