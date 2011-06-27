  1. Home
2003 Lotus Esprit Review

Pros & Cons

  • Sharp steering, exclusivity, fighter jet acceleration.
  • Dated chassis, minimal outward visibility, cramped cockpit.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The Lotus Esprit may not be as easy to live with as an Acura NSX or Porsche 911 is, but it's not as common either.

2003 Highlights

Specs for the 2003 Lotus Esprit weren't available, but based on the 2002 model, changes would be minor as the Esprit enters its last year of production.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2003 Lotus Esprit.

4.5
2 reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews

World's Best Car
Jamez,02/20/2004
Great Car, no problems, love it!
could be better but i still love it
HenryC,06/07/2004
the interior is a little tight, but its well worth it. your outside view it slightly limited but i don't complain about it. its not too bad. it uses a lot of gas and normally its not a big deal but with gas prices today i pay almost a third more then i usually do so i cut back on its drive time.
Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 21 hwy
Seats 2
5-speed manual
Gas
350 hp @ 6500 rpm
See all Used 2003 Lotus Esprit features & specs
