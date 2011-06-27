Used 2006 Lotus Elise Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|22
|Total Seating
|2
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|19/27 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|201.4/286.2 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|10.6 gal.
|Combined MPG
|22
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
|Torque
|138 lb-ft @ 6800 rpm
|Base engine size
|1.8 l
|Horsepower
|190 hp @ 7800 rpm
|Turning circle
|32.8 ft.
|Valves
|16
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Safety
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|Emergency interior trunk release
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|element antenna
|yes
|Blaupunkt premium brand stereo system
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Blaupunkt premium brand speakers
|yes
|4 total speakers
|yes
|radio data system
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|Air conditioning
|yes
|alloy trim on dash
|yes
|alloy trim on shift knob
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|alloy trim on center console
|yes
|alloy and leather trim on doors
|yes
|Power Feature
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Instrumentation
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
|2 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|sport front seats
|yes
|2 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|cloth
|yes
|Measurements
|Front track
|57.4 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|4.0 cu.ft.
|Length
|149.0 in.
|Curb weight
|1984 lbs.
|Gross weight
|2562 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|4.0 cu.ft.
|Height
|44.0 in.
|Wheel base
|90.5 in.
|Width
|67.7 in.
|Rear track
|59.3 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|225/45R W tires
|yes
|17 x 7.5 in. wheels
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
|double wishbone rear suspension
|yes
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|double wishbone front suspension
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Rust
|8 yr./ unlimited mi.
